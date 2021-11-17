https://sputniknews.com/20211117/sweden-labelled-covid-exporter-in-international-study-1090791286.html

Sweden Labelled COVID Exporter in International Study

Sweden's maverick COVID-19 strategy led to the infection being be transmitted outside of the country, an international study has concluded.The study, conducted by researchers at Uppsala University, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health and the University of Sydney in Australia and presented in the European Infection Control Agency's journal Eurosurveillance, is based on data from 71,000 patient samples. Among others, the study described how infection chains originating in Sweden subsequently spread to other countries, affecting them despite measures taken. For instance, despite severe travel restrictions in Finland, the country was particularly affected, the study said.Conversely, there was virtually no export of the virus from Finland to Sweden, according to the researchers. They concluded that it was Finns not covered by the Finnish entry ban who “imported” infection from Sweden when they returned to their home country.The study also indicated that infection chains in Sweden included more people than in neighbouring countries, and concluded that there is a possibility that the number of COVID cases in Sweden itself and other Nordic countries would have been lower, had Stockholm chosen a more restrictive approach.“This is not unlikely”, Petterson said, suggesting other factors that may have affected the outcome.At the onslaught of the pandemic, Sweden drew international attention for its standalone approach in tackling the novel coronavirus. As the Western world locked down and introduced laborious restrictions, Sweden initially continued in a business-as-usual mode, relying on recommendations with no hard restrictions at all. While stricter measures were ultimately introduced, Sweden subsequently removed them again.Worldwide, Sweden's approach was received with a mixed bag of emotions ranging from praise to harsh criticism. Despite excess morbidity and mortality, many have hailed the Swedish way as business-friendly, resilient and viable. Still, it has come under a lot of scrutiny, even internally. Earlier, a government-appointed COVID Commission, which is still in the process of evaluating the Swedish strategy, lambasted the authorities for their failure to protect the old and the frail, noting that the Swedish response was marred by lateness and a substandard preparedness level.To date, Sweden has seen 1.18 million cases of COVID, with nearly 15,100 deaths, which is more than its Scandinavian neighbours combined.

