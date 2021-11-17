Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211117/rzd-rec-agro-express-train-departs-russian-federation-for-uzbekistan-1090807137.html
RZD-REC 'Agro Express' Train Departs Russian Federation for Uzbekistan
RZD-REC ‘Agro Express’ Train Departs Russian Federation for Uzbekistan
First Agro Express, an accelerated container train service for the swift shipments of agro-industrial goods between Russia and Uzbekistan, departed Russia on... 17.11.2021
“On Monday, the first batch of products left for Uzbekistan; we expect a return trip with fresh fruit by the end of November,” Reshetnikov said. He noted that the main task of the project is to increase rail freight turnover between the countries to 1 million tonnes by 2030. Reshetnikov recalled that the Agro Express project is implemented by the Russian Export Centre JSC jointly with JSC Russian Railways Logistics, and integrates the railways of Uzbekistan, Russia, and Kazakhstan. “This project covers not only the development of agricultural enterprises in our countries but also specific territories,” Reshetnikov added. According to him, a route is created at the governmental level and all the procedures are worked out. Next, regions of both countries will have opportunities to build logistics, distribution centres, to involve the maximum chain of suppliers and to build up volumes.In turn, Russian Railways said on Wednesday that JSC Russian Railways Logistics jointly with REC sent by Agro Express train from Tambov to Tashkent frozen poultry meat produced by Resource Group of Companies, one of the largest Russian exporters of the agro-industrial complex. The cargo will travel in refrigerated containers on a freight train from Tsna railway station (South Eastern Railway) to Sergeli station (JSC Uzbekistan Temir Yullari), transiting through Kazakhstan.“Plans are to work out the technology and cut down on formalities during the test delivery. In the future, the participants expect to reach regular traffic on this route,” the press release stated.Agro Express, a special-purpose container train service of RZD Logistics and REC for the swift delivery of agro-industrial goods to China, Turkey and CIS countries. The service is constantly being improved by expanding the list of routes and applying modern transportation solutions, using refrigerated containers and flexitanks. In June, RZD Logistics, the Russian Export Centre and Uzbekistan's agro-logistics operator Uzagrologistics Centers have signed an agreement to implement this service. Transportation of goods according to the “green corridor” principle ensures a maximum delivery time of no more than five days for products from Uzbekistan to the Russian Federation.
RZD-REC ‘Agro Express’ Train Departs Russian Federation for Uzbekistan

15:44 GMT 17.11.2021
© Sputnik / Alexandr Demyanchuk / Go to the photo bank The Russian Railways logo
 The Russian Railways logo
© Sputnik / Alexandr Demyanchuk
First Agro Express, an accelerated container train service for the swift shipments of agro-industrial goods between Russia and Uzbekistan, departed Russia on Monday, with a return run expected in late November, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said at the Russia-Uzbekistan Interregional Cooperation Forum.
"On Monday, the first batch of products left for Uzbekistan; we expect a return trip with fresh fruit by the end of November," Reshetnikov said. He noted that the main task of the project is to increase rail freight turnover between the countries to 1 million tonnes by 2030. Reshetnikov recalled that the Agro Express project is implemented by the Russian Export Centre JSC jointly with JSC Russian Railways Logistics, and integrates the railways of Uzbekistan, Russia, and Kazakhstan.
"This project covers not only the development of agricultural enterprises in our countries but also specific territories," Reshetnikov added. According to him, a route is created at the governmental level and all the procedures are worked out. Next, regions of both countries will have opportunities to build logistics, distribution centres, to involve the maximum chain of suppliers and to build up volumes.

"This is the sixth route of the Agro Express project, which operates according to the 'green corridor' principle and shortens the delivery time for agricultural products. Regular 'Agro Express' trains now deliver agribusiness products of Russian exporters from Moscow and Russian regions to major Chinese cities, as well as from Moscow to Vladivostok and on to ports in China, Japan, and South Korea," REC Chief Executive Veronika Nikishina said.

In turn, Russian Railways said on Wednesday that JSC Russian Railways Logistics jointly with REC sent by Agro Express train from Tambov to Tashkent frozen poultry meat produced by Resource Group of Companies, one of the largest Russian exporters of the agro-industrial complex. The cargo will travel in refrigerated containers on a freight train from Tsna railway station (South Eastern Railway) to Sergeli station (JSC Uzbekistan Temir Yullari), transiting through Kazakhstan.
"Plans are to work out the technology and cut down on formalities during the test delivery. In the future, the participants expect to reach regular traffic on this route," the press release stated.
Agro Express, a special-purpose container train service of RZD Logistics and REC for the swift delivery of agro-industrial goods to China, Turkey and CIS countries. The service is constantly being improved by expanding the list of routes and applying modern transportation solutions, using refrigerated containers and flexitanks. In June, RZD Logistics, the Russian Export Centre and Uzbekistan's agro-logistics operator Uzagrologistics Centers have signed an agreement to implement this service. Transportation of goods according to the "green corridor" principle ensures a maximum delivery time of no more than five days for products from Uzbekistan to the Russian Federation.
