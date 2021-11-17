Russian Exporters Present Their Solutions for 'Smart Cities' in Baku

“Thirty-one Russian companies, as well as 36 key Azerbaijani companies and agencies, participate in the mission. Russian exporters will present their goods and services for urban planning and development in the form of a digital city," the report reads.“More than 150 bilateral meetings between Russian and Azerbaijani companies are planned within the framework of the business mission. The REC group is ready to support the projects of Russian exporters in the Republic of Azerbaijan and to offer the most comfortable solutions for their realization. These include financial support measures provided by Roseximbank, such as direct loans to foreign buyers, loans to foreign buyers' banks as well as export-pledge financing of receivables," Azer Talibov, chairman of Eximbank, said during the opening ceremony.In addition, Russia and Azerbaijan agreed to support small and medium-sized enterprises in the two countries in the area of mutual trade. A memorandum of understanding was signed by REC and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan.The business mission, which started on 17 November, continues a series of activities conducted by the REC to show the potential and efficiency of Russian exporters in Azerbaijan.For example, in July 2021. the REC held a business meeting in Azerbaijan where 11 of the largest Russian companies presented their products.
Moscow (Sputnik) – More than 30 Russian companies presented their products in Azerbaijan during a two-day business mission organised by the Russian Export Centre (part of VEB.RF Group) and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia, REC reported.
“Thirty-one Russian companies, as well as 36 key Azerbaijani companies and agencies, participate in the mission. Russian exporters will present their goods and services for urban planning and development in the form of a digital city," the report reads.
“More than 150 bilateral meetings between Russian and Azerbaijani companies are planned within the framework of the business mission. The REC group is ready to support the projects of Russian exporters in the Republic of Azerbaijan and to offer the most comfortable solutions for their realization. These include financial support measures provided by Roseximbank, such as direct loans to foreign buyers, loans to foreign buyers' banks as well as export-pledge financing of receivables," Azer Talibov, chairman of Eximbank, said during the opening ceremony.
In addition, Russia and Azerbaijan agreed to support small and medium-sized enterprises in the two countries in the area of mutual trade. A memorandum of understanding was signed by REC and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan.
The business mission, which started on 17 November, continues a series of activities conducted by the REC to show the potential and efficiency of Russian exporters in Azerbaijan.
For example, in July 2021. the REC held a business meeting in Azerbaijan where 11 of the largest Russian companies presented their products.