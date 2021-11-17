Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211117/russian-exporters-present-their-solutions-for-smart-cities-in-baku-1090801114.html
Russian Exporters Present Their Solutions for 'Smart Cities' in Baku
Russian Exporters Present Their Solutions for 'Smart Cities' in Baku
Moscow (Sputnik) – More than 30 Russian companies presented their products in Azerbaijan during a two-day business mission organised by the Russian Export... 17.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-17T13:15+0000
2021-11-17T13:15+0000
baku
russia
azerbaijan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106115/84/1061158415_0:285:5472:3363_1920x0_80_0_0_13bba2b8edfe7e2225c9add3bbb14c1c.jpg
“Thirty-one Russian companies, as well as 36 key Azerbaijani companies and agencies, participate in the mission. Russian exporters will present their goods and services for urban planning and development in the form of a digital city," the report reads.“More than 150 bilateral meetings between Russian and Azerbaijani companies are planned within the framework of the business mission. The REC group is ready to support the projects of Russian exporters in the Republic of Azerbaijan and to offer the most comfortable solutions for their realization. These include financial support measures provided by Roseximbank, such as direct loans to foreign buyers, loans to foreign buyers' banks as well as export-pledge financing of receivables," Azer Talibov, chairman of Eximbank, said during the opening ceremony.In addition, Russia and Azerbaijan agreed to support small and medium-sized enterprises in the two countries in the area of mutual trade. A memorandum of understanding was signed by REC and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan.The business mission, which started on 17 November, continues a series of activities conducted by the REC to show the potential and efficiency of Russian exporters in Azerbaijan.For example, in July 2021. the REC held a business meeting in Azerbaijan where 11 of the largest Russian companies presented their products.
https://sputniknews.com/20210702/eximbank-of-russia-boosts-cooperation-with-azerbaijan-on-infrastructure-projects-1083290997.html
baku
azerbaijan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106115/84/1061158415_304:0:5168:3648_1920x0_80_0_0_22d796a5eb8f03d9494d232f0bcd74ac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
baku, russia, azerbaijan

Russian Exporters Present Their Solutions for 'Smart Cities' in Baku

13:15 GMT 17.11.2021
© AP Photo / Pavel GolovkinA view of the Old City with the Flame Towers skyscrapers in background in Baku, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2017
A view of the Old City with the Flame Towers skyscrapers in background in Baku, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
© AP Photo / Pavel Golovkin
Subscribe
Moscow (Sputnik) – More than 30 Russian companies presented their products in Azerbaijan during a two-day business mission organised by the Russian Export Centre (part of VEB.RF Group) and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia, REC reported.
“Thirty-one Russian companies, as well as 36 key Azerbaijani companies and agencies, participate in the mission. Russian exporters will present their goods and services for urban planning and development in the form of a digital city," the report reads.
“More than 150 bilateral meetings between Russian and Azerbaijani companies are planned within the framework of the business mission. The REC group is ready to support the projects of Russian exporters in the Republic of Azerbaijan and to offer the most comfortable solutions for their realization. These include financial support measures provided by Roseximbank, such as direct loans to foreign buyers, loans to foreign buyers' banks as well as export-pledge financing of receivables," Azer Talibov, chairman of Eximbank, said during the opening ceremony.
Eximbank - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2021
Eximbank of Russia Boosts Cooperation With Azerbaijan on Infrastructure Projects
2 July, 08:55 GMT
In addition, Russia and Azerbaijan agreed to support small and medium-sized enterprises in the two countries in the area of mutual trade. A memorandum of understanding was signed by REC and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan.
The business mission, which started on 17 November, continues a series of activities conducted by the REC to show the potential and efficiency of Russian exporters in Azerbaijan.
For example, in July 2021. the REC held a business meeting in Azerbaijan where 11 of the largest Russian companies presented their products.
700000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:40 GMTDecathlon Stops Canoe Sales to Stop Illegal Migrant Crossings of English Channel, Reports Say
13:28 GMTIndia Conducts Military Exercise to Augment Winter Stocks for Troops Along China Border
13:26 GMTRussian Scientists Discover Method to Speed Up Trauma Treatment
13:23 GMTIndia’s Pollution Board Orders Emergency Steps Including Vehicle Rationing as Delhi’s Smog Worsens
13:23 GMTWoman Slaps Cab Driver, Hurls Abuse in Delhi Road, Video Goes Viral
13:22 GMTNetizens Outraged as Jordan Accuses Iran of Playing Man as Goalkeeper in Women's Football Game
13:15 GMTRussian Exporters Present Their Solutions for 'Smart Cities' in Baku
13:12 GMTEU to Allocate $793,000 on Assistance to Migrants on Belarus' Border, European Commission Says
13:04 GMTDonor Who Backed Michael Gove's Tory Leadership Bid Secured Lucrative PPE Deals Via ‘VIP Lane’
13:03 GMT5.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Istanbul
12:56 GMTBritney Spears Says Her Parents Should Be in Jail for Their 'Demoralising' Treatment
12:46 GMT'I'm Fine But Not Physically': Messi on His Injury Troubles After Argentina Seals World Cup Spot
12:20 GMTAt Least 9 Dead After Two Explosions Hit Kabul
12:03 GMTBiden Reportedly Asked Xi About Possible Joint Release of Crude Reserves to Ease Prices at the Pump
11:42 GMTScott Morrison Lists AUKUS Utility in Countering China's Dominance in Disruptive Technologies
11:37 GMTSupernatural Immunity? Scientists Identify Second HIV Patient Who Got Rid of Virus on Their Own
11:03 GMTChina Refrains From Comments on Strategic Stability Dialogue With US
10:54 GMTUK Criminal Justice System Failing 'At Every Stage' to Meet Needs of People With Mental Illness
10:40 GMTGuess Who’s to Blame? Britain’s GCHQ Reports Record Growth in Hack Attacks
10:24 GMTMudslide in Western Canada Kills 1, Rescue Operations Continue - Photos