https://sputniknews.com/20211117/russia-rejects-attempts-to-divide-syria-create-quasi-states-instead-special-envoy-says-1090812198.html
Russia Rejects Attempts to Divide Syria, Create Quasi-States Instead, Special Envoy Says
Russia Rejects Attempts to Divide Syria, Create Quasi-States Instead, Special Envoy Says
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Russia does not accept attempts to divide the Syrian Arab Republic and create quasi-states on its territory and will continue to help... 17.11.2021, Sputnik International
"The Syrians themselves are able to come to an optimal solution, overcome differences on constitutional reform and, accordingly, make changes if necessary," the Russian envoy said.

"Syria should not be turned into a field of score-settling, including by regional opponents. Therefore, we will continue our work in this direction and will seek an unconditional cessation of these actions," he said.
Russia Rejects Attempts to Divide Syria, Create Quasi-States Instead, Special Envoy Says

21:41 GMT 17.11.2021 (Updated: 22:47 GMT 17.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Hassan AmmarIn this July 15, 2018 file photo, a Syrian national flag with a picture of Syrian President Bashar Assad flies at an Army check point, in the town of Douma in the eastern Ghouta region, near Damascus, Syria.
In this July 15, 2018 file photo, a Syrian national flag with a picture of Syrian President Bashar Assad flies at an Army check point, in the town of Douma in the eastern Ghouta region, near Damascus, Syria. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Russia does not accept attempts to divide the Syrian Arab Republic and create quasi-states on its territory and will continue to help Damascus achieve national and inter-religious harmony in the country, Alexander Lavrentyev, the Russian president's special envoy for Syria, said on Wednesday.
"Russia is aimed at further searching for ways of the Syrian settlement in the interests of preserving the independence, unity and territorial integrity of the state. Any attempts to divide the country and create quasi-state formations, regardless of the pretexts under which such attempts are made, remain unacceptable to us," Lavrentyev said in during a roundtable, which took place in Damascus as part of the visit of the Russian interdepartmental delegation.
He stressed that the internal Syrian dialogue should take place naturally and without any external pressure.
"The Syrians themselves are able to come to an optimal solution, overcome differences on constitutional reform and, accordingly, make changes if necessary," the Russian envoy said.
"The situation cannot be allowed to overcome the line after which the existence of Syria as a unified state would be impossible. We will continue to assist the Syrian leadership in achieving national and inter-religious harmony in the country," Lavrentyev concluded.

Russia Opposes Israeli Bombings of Syria

"As for the issue raised regarding the illegal bombings of Syrian territory by Israel: we strongly oppose these inhuman actions and call for contacts at all levels with the Israeli side on the need to respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity of Syria and stop these bombings," Lavrentyev said during a round table in Damascus as part of the visit by a Russian interdepartmental delegation.

"In this context, a military response would be counterproductive, because no one needs a war on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic," he said.
Lavrentyev said such actions by Israel go beyond the framework of international law.

"Syria should not be turned into a field of score-settling, including by regional opponents. Therefore, we will continue our work in this direction and will seek an unconditional cessation of these actions," he said.

