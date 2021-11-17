https://sputniknews.com/20211117/pentagon-prepares-for-bigger-2023-budget-due-to-record-breaking-inflation-report-says-1090812620.html

Pentagon Prepares For Bigger 2023 Budget Due to Record-Breaking Inflation, Report Says

The US Department of Defense is preparing for bigger figures in its 2023 budget as wages and prices on weapons are expected to increase as a result of inflation, Defense One reported Wednesday.It may take “not only months, but possibly years” before the increased prices affect the costs of weapons projects, according Pentagon Comptroller Mike McCord. Pentagon still has fixed-price contracts with producers who bear the costs, but in case the inflation continues, the industry “will see an impact.”Apart from that, salaries for Pentagon’s personnel were said to increase in 2023 by 4.6 percent.He added that it would “be hard to come up with that money” and the Pentagon officials who are preparing the 2023 budget “either have to ask for a higher top line, or they're gonna have to go back and take it out of acquisition programs.”The budget is expected to be introduced in Congress in February next year. Meanwhile, Congress is currently one month behind schedule in passing the Pentagon’s 2022 budget, which includes a pay raise of 2.7 percent for both civil and military staff.If the White House tells the Pentagon to cut spending, the latter could ask Congress for emergency funding, a common practice in case of unexpected war costs.Inflation has also been caused by a global chip shortage and the aftermath of hurricane Ida that hit American manufacturing. The latter decreased by 0.7 percent in September, which is a seven-month record. The automotive industry has seen the biggest decline as car production fell 7.2 percent in September. In addition, labor shortages and congestion at ports that have delayed deliveries are expected to put pressure on production in the months and quarters ahead.

