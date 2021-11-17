Registration was successful!
Oil Pipeline in Southern Iran Reportedly Hit by Explosion
Oil Pipeline in Southern Iran Reportedly Hit by Explosion
An oil pipeline exploded on Wednesday morning in Ramis, a village in the Ramshir district of Khuzestan, Iran, according to Tasnim News Agency. 17.11.2021, Sputnik International
iran
explosion
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090793932_0:1402:2025:2541_1920x0_80_0_0_056018b9277c3baadba8cb06eaa9f650.jpg
The explosion created small tremors that could be felt in the surrounding areas, according to reports.Jalil Zahiri, an official in Iran's Khuzestan province, said there were no casualties after an explosion damaged an oil transmission line operated by Maroon Sazeh Shiraz company, according to Tasnim News.The extent of the damage caused by the pipeline blast remains unknown. The explosion was the result of wear and tear on the oil transmission line, according to reports.
iran
iran, explosion

Oil Pipeline in Southern Iran Reportedly Hit by Explosion

07:50 GMT 17.11.2021 (Updated: 08:13 GMT 17.11.2021)
Some of the byproduct in oil production is burned off at a petrochemical plant in the desert at Abadan, near Ahwaz, Iran, during a sandstorm, July 1971
Some of the byproduct in oil production is burned off at a petrochemical plant in the desert at Abadan, near Ahwaz, Iran, during a sandstorm, July 1971 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
© AP Photo / Horst Faas
An oil pipeline exploded on Wednesday morning in Ramis, a village in the Ramshir district of Khuzestan, Iran, according to Tasnim News Agency.
The explosion created small tremors that could be felt in the surrounding areas, according to reports.
Jalil Zahiri, an official in Iran's Khuzestan province, said there were no casualties after an explosion damaged an oil transmission line operated by Maroon Sazeh Shiraz company, according to Tasnim News.
The extent of the damage caused by the pipeline blast remains unknown. The explosion was the result of wear and tear on the oil transmission line, according to reports.
