Oil Pipeline in Southern Iran Reportedly Hit by Explosion

An oil pipeline exploded on Wednesday morning in Ramis, a village in the Ramshir district of Khuzestan, Iran, according to Tasnim News Agency. 17.11.2021, Sputnik International

The explosion created small tremors that could be felt in the surrounding areas, according to reports.Jalil Zahiri, an official in Iran's Khuzestan province, said there were no casualties after an explosion damaged an oil transmission line operated by Maroon Sazeh Shiraz company, according to Tasnim News.The extent of the damage caused by the pipeline blast remains unknown. The explosion was the result of wear and tear on the oil transmission line, according to reports.

