https://sputniknews.com/20211117/netizens-outraged-as-jordan-accuses-iran-of-playing-man-as-goalkeeper-in-womens-football-game-1090797849.html

Netizens Outraged as Jordan Accuses Iran of Playing Man as Goalkeeper in Women's Football Game

Netizens Outraged as Jordan Accuses Iran of Playing Man as Goalkeeper in Women's Football Game

Iran and Jordan share a long and complicated relationship. This week their frosty ties took another hit as the Hashemite Kingdom accused the Islamic Republic's... 17.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-17T13:22+0000

2021-11-17T13:22+0000

2021-11-17T13:22+0000

football

football

sport

twitter

sport

football

sport

controversy

football

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090802009_0:0:867:489_1920x0_80_0_0_6ac0f1565dce375b7583232fb0a659e1.jpg

A women's football game between regional rivals Iran and Jordan has whipped up controversy as Jordanian Football Association President Prince Ali bin Hussein claimed that Iranian goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei is a man who posed as a woman during the match.Hussein made the accusations on Twitter after Koudaei made two crucial saves in Iran's victory over Jordan in the 2022 Women's Asia Cup qualifier.After both teams failed to score in regular time, Iran defeated Jordan 4-2 on penalties to secure qualification to the Asian tournament for the first time. In his tweet, Hussein requested the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to conduct a "gender verification check" on the Iranian footballer to ascertain if she – or he – is indeed a man. While calling it "a very serious issue," Hussein urged the AFC to "wake up," otherwise such incidents would continue to happen in women's football.However, Iran's manager Maryam Irandoost denied Hussein's accusations and the controversy has caused a huge uproar on social media. A few claimed that Hussein's comments were not "accusations" but "facts," while others said that Koudaei "looks like a man" and Jordan has every right to seek a gender determination test.The 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup will be held in India from 20 January to 6 February.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

football, football, sport, twitter, sport, football, sport, controversy, football