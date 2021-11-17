Registration was successful!
Netizens Outraged as Jordan Accuses Iran of Playing Man as Goalkeeper in Women's Football Game
Netizens Outraged as Jordan Accuses Iran of Playing Man as Goalkeeper in Women's Football Game
Iran and Jordan share a long and complicated relationship. This week their frosty ties took another hit as the Hashemite Kingdom accused the Islamic Republic's... 17.11.2021, Sputnik International
A women's football game between regional rivals Iran and Jordan has whipped up controversy as Jordanian Football Association President Prince Ali bin Hussein claimed that Iranian goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei is a man who posed as a woman during the match.Hussein made the accusations on Twitter after Koudaei made two crucial saves in Iran's victory over Jordan in the 2022 Women's Asia Cup qualifier.After both teams failed to score in regular time, Iran defeated Jordan 4-2 on penalties to secure qualification to the Asian tournament for the first time. In his tweet, Hussein requested the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to conduct a "gender verification check" on the Iranian footballer to ascertain if she – or he – is indeed a man. While calling it "a very serious issue," Hussein urged the AFC to "wake up," otherwise such incidents would continue to happen in women's football.However, Iran's manager Maryam Irandoost denied Hussein's accusations and the controversy has caused a huge uproar on social media. A few claimed that Hussein's comments were not "accusations" but "facts," while others said that Koudaei "looks like a man" and Jordan has every right to seek a gender determination test.The 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup will be held in India from 20 January to 6 February.
Netizens Outraged as Jordan Accuses Iran of Playing Man as Goalkeeper in Women's Football Game

13:22 GMT 17.11.2021
Iran and Jordan share a long and complicated relationship. This week their frosty ties took another hit as the Hashemite Kingdom accused the Islamic Republic's women's football team of fielding a man.
A women's football game between regional rivals Iran and Jordan has whipped up controversy as Jordanian Football Association President Prince Ali bin Hussein claimed that Iranian goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei is a man who posed as a woman during the match.
Hussein made the accusations on Twitter after Koudaei made two crucial saves in Iran's victory over Jordan in the 2022 Women's Asia Cup qualifier.

After both teams failed to score in regular time, Iran defeated Jordan 4-2 on penalties to secure qualification to the Asian tournament for the first time.

In his tweet, Hussein requested the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to conduct a "gender verification check" on the Iranian footballer to ascertain if she – or he – is indeed a man.

While calling it "a very serious issue," Hussein urged the AFC to "wake up," otherwise such incidents would continue to happen in women's football.
However, Iran's manager Maryam Irandoost denied Hussein's accusations and the controversy has caused a huge uproar on social media.

A few claimed that Hussein's comments were not "accusations" but "facts," while others said that Koudaei "looks like a man" and Jordan has every right to seek a gender determination test.
The 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup will be held in India from 20 January to 6 February.
