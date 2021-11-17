Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211117/negotiations-ongoing-after-armenia-azerbaijan-conflict-reignites-biden-xi-meeting-concludes-1090787514.html
Negotiations Ongoing After Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict Reignites; Biden-Xi Meeting Concludes
Negotiations Ongoing After Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict Reignites; Biden-Xi Meeting Concludes
Armenia's security council secretary Armen Grigoryan has requested military assistance from Russia after border clashes resulted in casualties on its border
Negotiations Ongoing After Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict Reignites; Biden-Xi Meeting Concludes
Armenia's security council secretary Armen Grigoryan has requested military assistance from Russia after border clashes resulted in casualties on its border with Azerbaijan.
Dr. Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden seemed to work around some of the difficulties between the two world powers in a virtual meeting. Biden is reported to have reassured the Asian leader that the US would continue with the "One China" policy and not support Taiwan's independence.Professor Danny Shaw, author, activist, and professor of Latin American studies, joins us to discuss South America. The US empire and its client states have combined to levy sanctions against Nicaragua after incumbent President Daniel Ortega won another landslide victory. Also, Bolivian President Luis Arce argues that Latin America can no longer operate under the Monroe Doctrine, in which the US empire assumes administrative power over the entire continent.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Armenia's security council secretary Armen Grigoryan has requested military assistance from Russia after border clashes resulted in casualties on its border with Azerbaijan. In November, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and border districts of the Syunik Region of Armenia worsened sharply.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. The Democrats are demanding a tax cut for the rich, which will be the most costly part of President Biden's "Build Back Better" program. Economists are arguing that it is a political gift to the GOP, which will use it to increase their victories in 2022.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss foreign policy. Scott explains the reality of America's narcissistic "Rules-Based Order" campaign in which the US organizes a world order that maintains its status as the unipolar power. He argues that this system is outdated and no longer feasible as other world powers arise.Randi Nord, writer and activist, joins us to discuss the Saudi war in Yemen. There is another push in Congress and amongst international peace organizations for the US to stop supporting the brutal military campaign against the impoverished nation.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. The recent cover-up of the US Air Force's slaughter of civilians in Syria demonstrates the danger of the Assange prosecution precedent. The US military made significant efforts to cover up and conceal the damage done at every step.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice-presidential candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss Cuba. The Black Alliance for Peace has written a document to condemn the US empire's attempt to overtly undermine the integrity and territorial sovereignty of Cuba. They argue that the reactionary anti-government protests were funded and supported by US State Department operatives in violation of international law.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Negotiations Ongoing After Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict Reignites; Biden-Xi Meeting Concludes

08:20 GMT 17.11.2021
Negotiations Ongoing After Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict Reignites; Biden-Xi Meeting Concludes
Armenia's security council secretary Armen Grigoryan has requested military assistance from Russia after border clashes resulted in casualties on its border with Azerbaijan.
Dr. Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden seemed to work around some of the difficulties between the two world powers in a virtual meeting. Biden is reported to have reassured the Asian leader that the US would continue with the "One China" policy and not support Taiwan's independence.
Professor Danny Shaw, author, activist, and professor of Latin American studies, joins us to discuss South America. The US empire and its client states have combined to levy sanctions against Nicaragua after incumbent President Daniel Ortega won another landslide victory. Also, Bolivian President Luis Arce argues that Latin America can no longer operate under the Monroe Doctrine, in which the US empire assumes administrative power over the entire continent.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Armenia's security council secretary Armen Grigoryan has requested military assistance from Russia after border clashes resulted in casualties on its border with Azerbaijan. In November, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and border districts of the Syunik Region of Armenia worsened sharply.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. The Democrats are demanding a tax cut for the rich, which will be the most costly part of President Biden's "Build Back Better" program. Economists are arguing that it is a political gift to the GOP, which will use it to increase their victories in 2022.
Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss foreign policy. Scott explains the reality of America's narcissistic "Rules-Based Order" campaign in which the US organizes a world order that maintains its status as the unipolar power. He argues that this system is outdated and no longer feasible as other world powers arise.
Randi Nord, writer and activist, joins us to discuss the Saudi war in Yemen. There is another push in Congress and amongst international peace organizations for the US to stop supporting the brutal military campaign against the impoverished nation.
Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. The recent cover-up of the US Air Force's slaughter of civilians in Syria demonstrates the danger of the Assange prosecution precedent. The US military made significant efforts to cover up and conceal the damage done at every step.
Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice-presidential candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss Cuba. The Black Alliance for Peace has written a document to condemn the US empire's attempt to overtly undermine the integrity and territorial sovereignty of Cuba. They argue that the reactionary anti-government protests were funded and supported by US State Department operatives in violation of international law.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
