Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211117/mudslide-in-western-canada-kills-1-rescue-operations-continue---photos-1090798220.html
Mudslide in Western Canada Kills 1, Rescue Operations Continue - Photos
Mudslide in Western Canada Kills 1, Rescue Operations Continue - Photos
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least one person was killed by a mudslide that occurred after severe storm not far from the Lillooet locality in the Canadian western... 17.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-17T10:24+0000
2021-11-17T10:24+0000
world
canada
mudslide
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090798016_0:244:3072:1972_1920x0_80_0_0_0494a6f5db0929413c432daff2ca5332.jpg
The province has been hit by heavy rains over the weekend causing severe flooding.The circumstances of the victim's death are being established, it added.While the police are yet to confirm the number of missing people and vehicles caught up in the debris as a result of the mudslide, investigators have so far received two missing people reports, the statement read.
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090798016_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6f21c56247198dc1dd39ea60cc6f1e99.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, canada, mudslide

Mudslide in Western Canada Kills 1, Rescue Operations Continue - Photos

10:24 GMT 17.11.2021
© REUTERS / RCAFA Royal Canadian Air Force 442 Squadron CH-149 Cormorant helicopter lands during the rescue of over 300 motorists stranded by mudslides, in Agassiz, British Columbia, Canada November 15, 2021
A Royal Canadian Air Force 442 Squadron CH-149 Cormorant helicopter lands during the rescue of over 300 motorists stranded by mudslides, in Agassiz, British Columbia, Canada November 15, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
© REUTERS / RCAF
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least one person was killed by a mudslide that occurred after severe storm not far from the Lillooet locality in the Canadian western province of British Columbia, the local police said, adding that search and rescue operations are underway.
The province has been hit by heavy rains over the weekend causing severe flooding.
"The body of one woman has been recovered from the mudslide which occurred across Hwy 99 near Lillooet on Monday morning and search efforts are continuing today," the police said in a statement issued overnight.
The circumstances of the victim's death are being established, it added.
While the police are yet to confirm the number of missing people and vehicles caught up in the debris as a result of the mudslide, investigators have so far received two missing people reports, the statement read.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:24 GMTMudslide in Western Canada Kills 1, Rescue Operations Continue - Photos
10:17 GMTEx-Daesh Financial Chief Reportedly Says Group's Income Reached $1.2Bln a Year in Most Active Years
10:16 GMTUK Inflation Rises to Highest Level in Decade – ONS
09:40 GMTAmazon Reportedly to Stop Accepting UK-Issued Visa Credit Cards
09:16 GMTPrince Andrew’s £1.5m Loan Reportedly Paid Off by Multimillionaire Tory Party Donor
08:34 GMTAs Eric Zemmour Climbs in Polls, Scholar Discusses What it Might Mean for Israel and France's Jews
08:02 GMTMigrant Crisis Continues at Belarus-Poland Border
07:51 GMTBoJo Faces Quizzing by MPs in Commons Amid Sleaze Allegations, MPs' Second Jobs Row
07:50 GMTOil Pipeline in Southern Iran Reportedly Hit by Explosion
07:46 GMTArmenian Defense Ministry Says 24 Soldiers Missing After Border Clash With Azerbaijan
07:06 GMTHundreds of Norwegians Gather for Torchlit March Against Environmental Regulations on Svalbard
06:45 GMTLive Updates: Situation at Belarusian-Polish Border After Migrants Made Attempts to Storm It
06:43 GMTTwitter Ignites as Lionel Messi's Argentina Officially Qualifies for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
06:43 GMTComedian Vir Das Accused of Defaming India in Controversial 'Two Indias' Satire
06:19 GMTSweden Labelled COVID Exporter in International Study
05:53 GMTPriti Patel Urges Reforming 'Dysfunctional' UK Asylum System Exploited by Liverpool Terror Suspect
05:51 GMT'Whoever Gives Birth to a Child': Swedish Tax Agency Switches to Gender-Neutral Language
04:20 GMTBiden Sends Kigali Greenhouse Gas Phasedown Amendment to Senate for Ratification
04:11 GMT‘Goodbye, Kamala?’: White House May Be Preparing to Oust Vice President, Reports Suggest
04:01 GMTDoes He Look Like a B*tch? Miramax Films Sues Tarantino Over 'Pulp Fiction' NFT Auction