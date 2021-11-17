https://sputniknews.com/20211117/mudslide-in-western-canada-kills-1-rescue-operations-continue---photos-1090798220.html

Mudslide in Western Canada Kills 1, Rescue Operations Continue - Photos

Mudslide in Western Canada Kills 1, Rescue Operations Continue - Photos

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least one person was killed by a mudslide that occurred after severe storm not far from the Lillooet locality in the Canadian western...

The province has been hit by heavy rains over the weekend causing severe flooding.The circumstances of the victim's death are being established, it added.While the police are yet to confirm the number of missing people and vehicles caught up in the debris as a result of the mudslide, investigators have so far received two missing people reports, the statement read.

