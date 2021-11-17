Mudslide in Western Canada Kills 1, Rescue Operations Continue - Photos
© REUTERS / RCAFA Royal Canadian Air Force 442 Squadron CH-149 Cormorant helicopter lands during the rescue of over 300 motorists stranded by mudslides, in Agassiz, British Columbia, Canada November 15, 2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least one person was killed by a mudslide that occurred after severe storm not far from the Lillooet locality in the Canadian western province of British Columbia, the local police said, adding that search and rescue operations are underway.
The province has been hit by heavy rains over the weekend causing severe flooding.
We failed to make it to Lillooet... We turned back around 1pm. Two mudslides. This is the one on the Whistler side. The cars on the other side are trapped between two mudslides. pic.twitter.com/cO3E6ParBw— Warren Long (@WarrenLong) November 15, 2021
"The body of one woman has been recovered from the mudslide which occurred across Hwy 99 near Lillooet on Monday morning and search efforts are continuing today," the police said in a statement issued overnight.
The circumstances of the victim's death are being established, it added.
#BREAKING: BC Coroner confirming they are investigating a death at the location of a mudslide south of Lillooet on #BCHwy99.— Alanna Kelly (@AlannaKellyNews) November 16, 2021
RCMP confirming it was a woman who died. #DuffeyLakeRoad #BCstorm #BCFloods @PiqueNews to have more details soon... pic.twitter.com/TVmmzK6g0o
While the police are yet to confirm the number of missing people and vehicles caught up in the debris as a result of the mudslide, investigators have so far received two missing people reports, the statement read.