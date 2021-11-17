Registration was successful!
Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Hits Argentina, Seismologists Say
Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Hits Argentina, Seismologists Say
According to the preliminary data, the focus of the earthquake is located at 582 kilometers below the mainland, and there was reportedly no threat of a...
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck northern Argentina on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences reported.The tremors occurred at about 21:38 UTC.Shortly after the initial report, the service, however, decreased the magnitude of the earthquake, having specified that the value was actually 5.7.As of yet, no damage or possible victims have been reported as a result of the earthquake.The earthquake was located approximately 54 km from the town of Campo Gallo, the closest populated settlement to the epicenter, and about 183 km from the city of Santiago del Estero, the biggest city in the area.The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale, at a depth of 566 km in the same area.According to the European service, slight tremors have been felt in Argentina over the past 24 hours, reaching a strength of 3.9.
21:47 GMT 17.11.2021 (Updated: 22:12 GMT 17.11.2021)
According to the preliminary data, the focus of the earthquake is located at 582 kilometers below the mainland, and there was reportedly no threat of a tsunami.
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck northern Argentina on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences reported.
The tremors occurred at about 21:38 UTC.
Shortly after the initial report, the service, however, decreased the magnitude of the earthquake, having specified that the value was actually 5.7.
As of yet, no damage or possible victims have been reported as a result of the earthquake.
The earthquake was located approximately 54 km from the town of Campo Gallo, the closest populated settlement to the epicenter, and about 183 km from the city of Santiago del Estero, the biggest city in the area.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale, at a depth of 566 km in the same area.
According to the European service, slight tremors have been felt in Argentina over the past 24 hours, reaching a strength of 3.9.
