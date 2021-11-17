Live Updates: Illegal Migrants Made Attempts to Cross Polish Border Overnight, Defence Ministry Says

On Tuesday, hundreds of migrants amassed on the Belarus-Poland border, tried to force their way onto European Union territory, clashing with Polish security forces.
The migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border has been brewing since spring, as thousands of people from the Middle East have tried to transit into the EU member country through the territory of Belarus. Poland, as well as Latvia and Lithuania, have accused Belarus of sponsoring the illegal migration, an accusation the Belarusian government has denied.
On Tuesday, the Belarusian-Polish border witnessed attempts by migrants to enter the European Union, trying to tearing down fences on the Polish-Belarus borders, and throwing sticks and rocks at Polish security forces who used tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons in response.
The Belarusian Health Ministry said that 21 migrants from Morocco, Turkey, Cuba, Iraq, Sri Lanka, Syria, Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, and Sudan had sought medical help since border tensions escalated. Four people were hospitalized, including three children.
06:47 GMT 17.11.2021
Brazil Seeks Larger Fertilizer Supplies From Russia Amid Possible Sanctions Against Minsk
Brazil wants to increase fertilizer supplies from Russia amid possible sanctions against Belarus, which accounts for almost 20% in the Brazilian fertilizer market, Brazilian Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, and Food Supply Tereza Cristina da Costa said on Wednesday.
The minister expressed concerns about a possible rise in prices or interruptions in fertilizers supplies from Belarus in case the United States and the European Union impose sanctions against Minsk due to the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border. According to Tereza Cristina, such increase will accelerate already high food inflation in Brazil.
"We spoke with Belarus ... We are going to Russia to see if we can manage to achieve a larger supply than we have today, in case it becomes necessary to compensate [supplies]," the minister said in an interview with Estado de São Paulo.
The visit to Moscow is expected to take place in the coming days.
06:46 GMT 17.11.2021
Migrants Made Attempts to Cross Polish Border Overnight, Defenсe Ministry Says
Groups of illegal migrants made attempts to cross the Belarusian-Polish border overnight, Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday.
"The night, unfortunately, was not calm. The tension, of course, was less than we could see in Kuznica, but still the methods of attack on the Polish border remain the same. The public opinion focused on Kuznica. At the same time, smaller groups of migrants tried to break through the Polish border in other areas, also at night," the minister told the Polish radio.