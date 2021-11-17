https://sputniknews.com/20211117/indian-space-research-agency-discovers-inflated-hot-jupiter-around-a-sub-giant-star-1090802522.html

Indian Space Research Agency Discovers Inflated Hot-Jupiter Around a Sub-Giant Star

Indian Space Research Agency Discovers Inflated Hot-Jupiter Around a Sub-Giant Star

This newly discovered star-planet system is unique because the planet orbits the host star every 3.2 days. Scientists have found less than 10 such close-in... 17.11.2021, Sputnik International

A new exoplanet with a mass 1.5 times that of the Sun has been discovered by scientists at the Ahmedabad-based ISRO’s Physical Research Laboratory (PRL). The Discovery team, led by Professor Abhijit Chakraborty, has found that the planet, located 725 light-years away, orbits the host star in just 3.2 days. Therefore, it is only roughly one-tenth the distance between Sun and Mercury to its host star.Since this extrasolar planet has masses between 0.25 to a few Jupiter mass and is located at less than 0.1 Astronomical Unit, it falls under a category known as “Hot Jupiters.”Scientists have claimed that detecting this planet-- known as TOI 1789b or HD 82139b as per the IAU nomenclature—will enhance the understanding of various mechanisms responsible for inflation in hot Jupiters. It will also help in the study of planetary systems around evolving and ageing stars. This is the second exoplanet discovered by this lab using a PRL Advanced Radial-velocity Abu-sky Search (PARAS) optical fiber-fed spectrograph, the first of its kind in India, at the 1.2 m Mt. Abu telescope.

