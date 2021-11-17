https://sputniknews.com/20211117/india-france-commit-to-enhance-intel-sharing-to-counter-radicalisation-extremism-in-asia-1090792480.html

India, France Commit to Enhance Intel Sharing to Counter Radicalisation, Extremism in Asia

India, France Commit to Enhance Intel Sharing to Counter Radicalisation, Extremism in Asia

France has supported India on several multilateral platforms, including the UN Security Council, in New Delhi’s push to sanction organisations engaged in the... 17.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-17T13:42+0000

2021-11-17T13:42+0000

2021-11-17T13:42+0000

afghanistan

pakistan

france

narendra modi

emmanuel macron

us

afghanistan

taliban

radicalization

terrorism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106240/98/1062409896_0:238:3287:2087_1920x0_80_0_0_1f83f15a90fa473645cfd0c8c06a1b34.jpg

India and France have stressed the need for all countries to take concerted action against all the terrorist networks, including Al-Qaeda*, Daesh*, and various Pakistan-based groups.The two strategic partners have also pledged to designate more entities and individuals as terrorist or extremist, and pursue various sanctions.They also focused on the growing misuse of the internet for terrorist or violent extremist purposes. High-rank officials of the two countries stressed the need for all countries to ensure those territories that are under “their control cannot be used to plan, launch terrorist attack against any other country, or shelter or train terrorist fighters”.The meetings took place in Paris amid increasing interactions among countries on the issue of Afghanistan. After the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue and Troika plus (US, Russia, China, and Pakistan) summits held last week, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West visited Moscow and New Delhi on Tuesday. West has assured India it would work together with allies to address shared interests in order to secure a stable and peaceful Afghanistan.Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said on Wednesday that with the elimination of the country's opposition, no threat is posed to the region or world from Afghanistan, and a “pathway has been paved for positive cooperation”.* terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries

pakistan

france

afghanistan

indo-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

pakistan, france, narendra modi, emmanuel macron, us, afghanistan, taliban, radicalization, terrorism, extremism, indo-pacific, india