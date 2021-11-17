Registration was successful!
International
07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
India, France Commit to Enhance Intel Sharing to Counter Radicalisation, Extremism in Asia
India, France Commit to Enhance Intel Sharing to Counter Radicalisation, Extremism in Asia
17.11.2021
India and France have stressed the need for all countries to take concerted action against all the terrorist networks, including Al-Qaeda*, Daesh*, and various Pakistan-based groups.The two strategic partners have also pledged to designate more entities and individuals as terrorist or extremist, and pursue various sanctions.They also focused on the growing misuse of the internet for terrorist or violent extremist purposes. High-rank officials of the two countries stressed the need for all countries to ensure those territories that are under “their control cannot be used to plan, launch terrorist attack against any other country, or shelter or train terrorist fighters”.The meetings took place in Paris amid increasing interactions among countries on the issue of Afghanistan. After the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue and Troika plus (US, Russia, China, and Pakistan) summits held last week, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West visited Moscow and New Delhi on Tuesday. West has assured India it would work together with allies to address shared interests in order to secure a stable and peaceful Afghanistan.Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said on Wednesday that with the elimination of the country's opposition, no threat is posed to the region or world from Afghanistan, and a “pathway has been paved for positive cooperation”.* terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries
India, France Commit to Enhance Intel Sharing to Counter Radicalisation, Extremism in Asia

13:42 GMT 17.11.2021
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top right, and French President Emmanuel Macron, top left, watch as Indian Defense minister Nirmala Sitharaman, right, exchanges agreement files between India and France regarding the provision of reciprocal logistics support between their Armed Forces with France minister of Armed Forces, Florence Parly, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, March 10, 2018
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top right, and French President Emmanuel Macron, top left, watch as Indian Defense minister Nirmala Sitharaman, right, exchanges agreement files between India and France regarding the provision of reciprocal logistics support between their Armed Forces with France minister of Armed Forces, Florence Parly, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, March 10, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
© AP Photo / Manish Swarup
Rishikesh Kumar
Rishikesh Kumar
All materials
France has supported India on several multilateral platforms, including the UN Security Council, in New Delhi’s push to sanction organisations engaged in the export of terrorism.
India and France have stressed the need for all countries to take concerted action against all the terrorist networks, including Al-Qaeda*, Daesh*, and various Pakistan-based groups.
The two strategic partners have also pledged to designate more entities and individuals as terrorist or extremist, and pursue various sanctions.

“Both the countries expressed their will to keep sharing information on countering radicalisation and violent extremism, and combating financing of terrorism,” stated a joint statement issued after the Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism meeting on Wednesday.

They also focused on the growing misuse of the internet for terrorist or violent extremist purposes.
High-rank officials of the two countries stressed the need for all countries to ensure those territories that are under “their control cannot be used to plan, launch terrorist attack against any other country, or shelter or train terrorist fighters”.
The meetings took place in Paris amid increasing interactions among countries on the issue of Afghanistan.
After the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue and Troika plus (US, Russia, China, and Pakistan) summits held last week, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West visited Moscow and New Delhi on Tuesday.
West has assured India it would work together with allies to address shared interests in order to secure a stable and peaceful Afghanistan.
Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said on Wednesday that with the elimination of the country's opposition, no threat is posed to the region or world from Afghanistan, and a “pathway has been paved for positive cooperation”.
* terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries
