'I'm Fine But Not Physically': Messi on His Injury Troubles After Argentina Seals World Cup Spot
'I'm Fine But Not Physically': Messi on His Injury Troubles After Argentina Seals World Cup Spot
Argentina skipper Lionel Messi has so far failed to live up to PSG's high expectations – while an injury has only made things worse. His 2021 journey with his... 17.11.2021, Sputnik International
'I'm Fine But Not Physically': Messi on His Injury Troubles After Argentina Seals World Cup Spot

12:46 GMT 17.11.2021
Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after sustaining an injury
Argentina skipper Lionel Messi has so far failed to live up to PSG's high expectations – while an injury has only made things worse. His 2021 journey with his national team, though, has been spectacular.
Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi has provided an update on his recent knee problems after his Argentina side sealed its spot in next year's World Cup in Qatar with a 0-0 draw with Brazil in San Juan on Tuesday.

Revealing that he was still not 100 percent physically, Messi said his touch was rusty due to a lack of competitive football; the former Barcelona talisman missed PSG's last two matches before joining his compatriots on international duty.

"I haven't played for a long time. It was a very intense game and I need to find my rhythm. I'm fine, obviously not physically though. I've been standing still for a long time and it's not easy to just play a game that has so much pace immediately," he said after Argentina's goalless draw with Brazil.

"Thankfully I'm fine, I'm hoping to end the year well now."

Although he wasn't happy that his team failed to beat archrivals Brazil in the World Cup qualifier, he was pleased not to have lost. "We always knew we could win," the 34-year-old footballer said after the game. "We were convinced from the beginning, and we tried to play but at times we couldn't."

"But the important thing is that we didn't lose either, we keep going and we keep growing," he concluded.

Messi is expected to be back playing for PSG this weekend as the French team will face Nantes in a Ligue 1 fixture on Saturday.
