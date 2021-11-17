https://sputniknews.com/20211117/greek-protesters-burn-us-flags-at-annual-march-marking-pro-democracy-uprising-1090813494.html

Greek Protesters Burn US Flags at Annual March Marking Pro-Democracy Uprising

ATHENS (Sputnik) – Greeks burned American flags on Wednesday as tens of thousands marched to the US embassy in Athens on the anniversary of a 1973 anti-junta...

The United States has been blamed for backing the far-right military regime that seized power in Greece in 1967. The junta rule culminated in a pro-democracy protest at Athens Polytechnic, in which an unknown number of people were killed when a tank was rammed into the university gate.Protesters chanted "US out, NATO out" and "Americans are murderers of peoples" as they converged on the embassy, which was cordoned off by police buses, a Sputnik correspondent said.An American flag was also set on fire outside the US consulate general in Greece’s second-biggest city of Thessaloniki where a smaller demonstration was held. Public broadcaster ERT reported scuffles between protesters and police outside a trade fair center.

