International
https://sputniknews.com/20211117/give-em-something-to-believe-in-1090787782.html
Give 'Em Something to Believe in!
Give 'Em Something to Believe in!
According to Sunday's Washington Post-ABC News poll, Biden's approval rating hit a new low, with only 41% of Americans approving of his job performance, less than a year after he assumed office.
joe biden
jen psaki
us
cartoons
approval rating
biden administration
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tried hard to defend her boss on Monday, discussing the president's alleged popularity despite his dwindling poll numbers, repeatedly using the term "popular" to emphasize the point, especially in regard to Biden's "agenda."According to Psaki, the administration's initiatives, such as the American Rescue Plan and the infrastructure package "are some of the most popular major pieces of legislation in the last 20 years." Moreover, Psaki stated that the Build Back Better agenda and the bipartisan infrastructure package are "very popular," too, as well as mandatory vaccinations imposed by the government.However, the apparent popularity of Biden's agenda has not saved the president himself from a record drop in approval rating among all presidents after the Second World War.Only 39% of Americans polled approved of Biden's handling of the economy, as inflation touched a 30-year high in October, according to the poll. The economy is in bad shape, according to 70% of those polled, with 38% describing it as "poor."Biden's predecessor and political rival Donald Trump has been adding fuel to the fire ever since conceding the office by continuously claiming that Democrats stole the election from him, as well as teasing potential voters about the possibility of running again in 2024. Some recent polls even showed that if the election were held today, Trump would have a good chance of defeating the incumbent president.
41% think what?, hmm, it's worse than I thought.
Give 'Em Something to Believe in!

02:14 GMT 17.11.2021
© Sputnik / Ted RallBiden’s Approval Rating hit a new low: 41%. Yet White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki talked about the popularity of his agenda, using the word “popular” repeatedly to stress the point.
Biden’s Approval Rating hit a new low: 41%. Yet White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki talked about the popularity of his agenda, using the word “popular” repeatedly to stress the point. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
© Sputnik / Ted Rall
According to Sunday's Washington Post-ABC News poll, Biden's approval rating hit a new low, with only 41% of Americans approving of his job performance, less than a year after he assumed office.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tried hard to defend her boss on Monday, discussing the president's alleged popularity despite his dwindling poll numbers, repeatedly using the term "popular" to emphasize the point, especially in regard to Biden's "agenda."
According to Psaki, the administration's initiatives, such as the American Rescue Plan and the infrastructure package "are some of the most popular major pieces of legislation in the last 20 years." Moreover, Psaki stated that the Build Back Better agenda and the bipartisan infrastructure package are "very popular," too, as well as mandatory vaccinations imposed by the government.
However, the apparent popularity of Biden's agenda has not saved the president himself from a record drop in approval rating among all presidents after the Second World War.
Only 39% of Americans polled approved of Biden's handling of the economy, as inflation touched a 30-year high in October, according to the poll. The economy is in bad shape, according to 70% of those polled, with 38% describing it as "poor."
Biden's predecessor and political rival Donald Trump has been adding fuel to the fire ever since conceding the office by continuously claiming that Democrats stole the election from him, as well as teasing potential voters about the possibility of running again in 2024. Some recent polls even showed that if the election were held today, Trump would have a good chance of defeating the incumbent president.
Popular comments
41% think what?, hmm, it's worse than I thought.
wwtfud
17 November, 05:29 GMT
