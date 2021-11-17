Registration was successful!
Ex-Trump Adviser Bannon Pleads Not Guilty on Contempt for Congress Charge
Ex-Trump Adviser Bannon Pleads Not Guilty on Contempt for Congress Charge
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has pleaded not guilty on the contempt for Congress charge in connection with the January 6 events and...
"I do hereby waive formal arraignment and enter my plea of not guilty to the indictment this 17th day of November, 2021 and ask the Court to accept this plea and waiver pursuant to Rule 10(b)(3), obviating the need to conduct an arraignment during the virtual status conference scheduled for November 18, 2021, which I will attend with my attorneys," the court document said.On Monday, Bannon appeared in a US court after surrendering himself to the FBI on charges of contempt of Congress related to his refusal to testify before the US House Select Committee investigating the events at the Capitol on January 6.
steve bannon

Ex-Trump Adviser Bannon Pleads Not Guilty on Contempt for Congress Charge

18:12 GMT 17.11.2021
© AP Photo / Eduardo Munoz AlvarezPresident Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon speaks with reporters after pleading not guilty to charges that he ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme to build a southern border wall, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in New York
President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon speaks with reporters after pleading not guilty to charges that he ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme to build a southern border wall, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
© AP Photo / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has pleaded not guilty on the contempt for Congress charge in connection with the January 6 events and waived his right for arraignment scheduled for Thursday, according to a court document filed on Wednesday.
"I do hereby waive formal arraignment and enter my plea of not guilty to the indictment this 17th day of November, 2021 and ask the Court to accept this plea and waiver pursuant to Rule 10(b)(3), obviating the need to conduct an arraignment during the virtual status conference scheduled for November 18, 2021, which I will attend with my attorneys," the court document said.
On Monday, Bannon appeared in a US court after surrendering himself to the FBI on charges of contempt of Congress related to his refusal to testify before the US House Select Committee investigating the events at the Capitol on January 6.
