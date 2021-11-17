https://sputniknews.com/20211117/ex-trump-adviser-bannon-pleads-not-guilty-on-contempt-for-congress-charge-1090809635.html

Ex-Trump Adviser Bannon Pleads Not Guilty on Contempt for Congress Charge

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has pleaded not guilty on the contempt for Congress charge in connection with the January 6 events and... 17.11.2021, Sputnik International

"I do hereby waive formal arraignment and enter my plea of not guilty to the indictment this 17th day of November, 2021 and ask the Court to accept this plea and waiver pursuant to Rule 10(b)(3), obviating the need to conduct an arraignment during the virtual status conference scheduled for November 18, 2021, which I will attend with my attorneys," the court document said.On Monday, Bannon appeared in a US court after surrendering himself to the FBI on charges of contempt of Congress related to his refusal to testify before the US House Select Committee investigating the events at the Capitol on January 6.

