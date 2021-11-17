Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211117/ex-daesh-financial-chief-reportedly-says-groups-income-reached-12bln-a-year-in-most-active-years-1090797452.html
Ex-Daesh Financial Chief Reportedly Says Group's Income Reached $1.2Bln a Year in Most Active Years
Ex-Daesh Financial Chief Reportedly Says Group's Income Reached $1.2Bln a Year in Most Active Years
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The income of Daesh* during the years of its intense activity reached over $1.2 billion per year, the organisation's former deputy and... 17.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-17T10:17+0000
2021-11-17T10:17+0000
news
terrorism
income
daesh
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0f/1082643327_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_26d3bc9fd06244c06a71504dc086ca31.jpg
In October, the Iraqi authorities announced the arrest of Jasim, who served as a deputy of late Daesh* leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Jasim was also close to the current Daesh* leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi.Jasim said the terrorists received their main income from oil smuggling. Oil products were offered to owners of small refineries and plants. The group also sold part of the oil to neighbouring countries. Another part was sold on the black market at $180 per tonne, he said.Moreover, the fighters were reportedly engaged in robberies, thefts, collecting tribute from controlled territories and extortion.“We took tribute from wealthy people, gas station owners, companies, traders and doctors under the pretext of helping the organization's fighters. Some wealthy people were killed for refusing to pay. We blew up the houses of others, kidnapped them or a member of their families. Tributes in Nineveh Governorate reached over 500,000 dollars per month. Half went to al-Baghdadi, and the other half was placed at the disposal of the governor of Nineveh," the newspaper quoted Jasim as saying.The terrorist said that in 2016, after his appointment as the head of the group's financial department, the treasury had $250 million and 3 tonnes of gold. According to Jasim, Daesh* issued its own currency – pure gold coins. Daesh* fighters reportedly received over $30,000 for every car bomb used to attack the security forces, he added.In October 2019, then-President Donald Trump said that late Daesh* leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed himself during an operation by US special forces in Syria's Idlib. The American leader thanked Iraq, Russia, Syria and Turkey for assistance in this operation.In November 2020, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Daesh* had intensified its activities in the country, including in Al Anbar, Kirkuk, Diyala, Nineveh governorates.*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/over-5000-completely-vetted-afghan-commandos-may-turn-to-daesh-if-not-evacuated-1090704487.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0f/1082643327_72:0:1209:853_1920x0_80_0_0_69b6590f68a65cf3273d5f2d55df0bd9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, terrorism, income, daesh

Ex-Daesh Financial Chief Reportedly Says Group's Income Reached $1.2Bln a Year in Most Active Years

10:17 GMT 17.11.2021
© Photo : Iraq's Interior MinistryIraqi security forces find $1.5 million stash of cash left by Daesh terrorist group in Mosul
Iraqi security forces find $1.5 million stash of cash left by Daesh terrorist group in Mosul - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
© Photo : Iraq's Interior Ministry
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The income of Daesh* during the years of its intense activity reached over $1.2 billion per year, the organisation's former deputy and financial chief Sami Jasim al-Jaburi said, as quoted by the Iraqi judicial department's newspaper al-Qada on Wednesday.
In October, the Iraqi authorities announced the arrest of Jasim, who served as a deputy of late Daesh* leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Jasim was also close to the current Daesh* leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi.
"The income of the group during two years of my work in the department of resources (carrying out oil production in the occupied territories) reached more than 1.25 billion dollars per year, which were transferred to the treasury for use," Jasim said.
Jasim said the terrorists received their main income from oil smuggling. Oil products were offered to owners of small refineries and plants. The group also sold part of the oil to neighbouring countries. Another part was sold on the black market at $180 per tonne, he said.
Moreover, the fighters were reportedly engaged in robberies, thefts, collecting tribute from controlled territories and extortion.
“We took tribute from wealthy people, gas station owners, companies, traders and doctors under the pretext of helping the organization's fighters. Some wealthy people were killed for refusing to pay. We blew up the houses of others, kidnapped them or a member of their families. Tributes in Nineveh Governorate reached over 500,000 dollars per month. Half went to al-Baghdadi, and the other half was placed at the disposal of the governor of Nineveh," the newspaper quoted Jasim as saying.
The terrorist said that in 2016, after his appointment as the head of the group's financial department, the treasury had $250 million and 3 tonnes of gold. According to Jasim, Daesh* issued its own currency – pure gold coins. Daesh* fighters reportedly received over $30,000 for every car bomb used to attack the security forces, he added.
In this Thursday, April 12, 2012 file photo, Afghan special forces demonstrate a raid for rescuing a hostage during a showing at the commando training center in Kabul, Afghanistan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2021
Over 5,000 'Completely Vetted' Afghan Commandos May Turn to Daesh If Not Evacuated
13 November, 09:59 GMT
In October 2019, then-President Donald Trump said that late Daesh* leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed himself during an operation by US special forces in Syria's Idlib. The American leader thanked Iraq, Russia, Syria and Turkey for assistance in this operation.
In November 2020, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Daesh* had intensified its activities in the country, including in Al Anbar, Kirkuk, Diyala, Nineveh governorates.
*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
000100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:24 GMTMudslide in Western Canada Kills 1, Rescue Operations Continue - Photos
10:17 GMTEx-Daesh Financial Chief Reportedly Says Group's Income Reached $1.2Bln a Year in Most Active Years
10:16 GMTUK Inflation Rises to Highest Level in Decade – ONS
09:40 GMTAmazon Reportedly to Stop Accepting UK-Issued Visa Credit Cards
09:16 GMTPrince Andrew’s £1.5m Loan Reportedly Paid Off by Multimillionaire Tory Party Donor
08:34 GMTAs Eric Zemmour Climbs in Polls, Scholar Discusses What it Might Mean for Israel and France's Jews
08:02 GMTMigrant Crisis Continues at Belarus-Poland Border
07:51 GMTBoJo Faces Quizzing by MPs in Commons Amid Sleaze Allegations, MPs' Second Jobs Row
07:50 GMTOil Pipeline in Southern Iran Reportedly Hit by Explosion
07:46 GMTArmenian Defense Ministry Says 24 Soldiers Missing After Border Clash With Azerbaijan
07:06 GMTHundreds of Norwegians Gather for Torchlit March Against Environmental Regulations on Svalbard
06:45 GMTLive Updates: Situation at Belarusian-Polish Border After Migrants Made Attempts to Storm It
06:43 GMTTwitter Ignites as Lionel Messi's Argentina Officially Qualifies for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
06:43 GMTComedian Vir Das Accused of Defaming India in Controversial 'Two Indias' Satire
06:19 GMTSweden Labelled COVID Exporter in International Study
05:53 GMTPriti Patel Urges Reforming 'Dysfunctional' UK Asylum System Exploited by Liverpool Terror Suspect
05:51 GMT'Whoever Gives Birth to a Child': Swedish Tax Agency Switches to Gender-Neutral Language
04:20 GMTBiden Sends Kigali Greenhouse Gas Phasedown Amendment to Senate for Ratification
04:11 GMT‘Goodbye, Kamala?’: White House May Be Preparing to Oust Vice President, Reports Suggest
04:01 GMTDoes He Look Like a B*tch? Miramax Films Sues Tarantino Over 'Pulp Fiction' NFT Auction