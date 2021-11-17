Registration was successful!
Poland-Belarus Migrant Crisis
Tensions on the Belarusian-Polish border flared up in November as Middle Eastern and African refugees started arriving in Belarus to cross into the EU. Warsaw claims Belarus orchestrated the crisis, while Minsk blames the Western military ops for the growing migrant flow.
EU to Allocate $793,000 on Assistance to Migrants on Belarus' Border, European Commission Says
"The EU is supporting its humanitarian partners to help alleviate the suffering of people stranded at the border and in other parts of Belarus. I am calling for continuous access of humanitarian organizations from both sides to reach this large group of refugees and migrants to provide them with urgent assistance," EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic said.The European Commission also said that assistance will be provided through the International Committee of the Red Cross. Funding will go to the purchase of food, blankets, medicines and hygiene products.
13:12 GMT 17.11.2021
© REUTERS / HANDOUTHundreds of migrants gather at the Belarus side of the border with Poland near Kuznica Bialostocka, Poland, in this photograph released by the Polish Defence Ministry, on 8 November 2021.
Hundreds of migrants gather at the Belarus side of the border with Poland near Kuznica Bialostocka, Poland, in this photograph released by the Polish Defence Ministry, on 8 November 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
© REUTERS / HANDOUT
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The EU will allocate 700,000 euros ($792,572) to provide emergency assistance to migrants who have accumulated on the border with Belarus, the European Commission announced on Wednesday.
"The EU is supporting its humanitarian partners to help alleviate the suffering of people stranded at the border and in other parts of Belarus. I am calling for continuous access of humanitarian organizations from both sides to reach this large group of refugees and migrants to provide them with urgent assistance," EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic said.
The European Commission also said that assistance will be provided through the International Committee of the Red Cross. Funding will go to the purchase of food, blankets, medicines and hygiene products.
