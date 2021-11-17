https://sputniknews.com/20211117/does-he-look-like-a-btch-miramax-films-sues-tarantino-over-pulp-fiction-nft-auction-1090788469.html

Does He Look Like a B*tch? Miramax Films Sues Tarantino Over 'Pulp Fiction' NFT Auction

The renowned director said on November 2 that he would auction off seven cut shots from his 1994 dark comedy starring John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson and Uma... 17.11.2021, Sputnik International

Miramax Films movie studio is suing director Quentin Tarantino, alleging that he has violated his 1993 contract by selling never-before-seen scenes from Pulp Fiction as NFTs, The Daily Mail reported.The studio, which was founded by Tarantino's long-time collaborators and producers, the Weinstein brothers, and which also produced both "Kill Bill" films, reportedly filed the complaint on Tuesday after their November 4 cease and desist order was apparently ignored by Tarantino's legal team.The motive behind the lawsuit is that Tarantino reportedly did not consult Miramax before proceeding with the auction.Apart from seven never-before-seen scenes, Tarantino intends to sell off an unedited initial handwritten draft of "Pulp Fiction," and an exclusive custom commentary from the director himself that will "reveal secrets about the film and its creator," according to a statement.An NFT is a one-of-a-kind digital token that is permanently linked to a piece and is encrypted with the artist's signature. It validates the piece's ownership and validity. It permits the sale of 'original' versions of famous online content, such as viral memes and tweets, as if they were tangible works of art.And as for Secret NFTs, according to its developer, they "enable NFTs to contain both public and private metadata as well as giving the choice to the owner between publicly displaying ownership - or keeping it secret.""Pulp Fiction" hit the theaters in 1994 and was Tarantino's second film, becoming an iconic classic. The movie won an Oscar for Best Screenplay and the Palme d'Or, the highest award at the Cannes Film Festival.

