Democrats in Multi-Million Dollar Effort to Sway Voters of Colour in Midterm Race, Reports Say

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee will make a multi-million dollar investment, starting with $30 million, in an effort to... 17.11.2021, Sputnik International

The plan involves hiring local community organizers, launching targeted advertising campaigns among communities of colour, as well as voter protection enhancement and educations programs, according to the report.Democrats will also work to combat alleged Republican disinformation aimed at non-white voters, with a focus on social media platforms used by communities of colour, the report said."What we have learned from studying the 2020 election is when we invest in communities of color, it pays real dividends," New York Rep. Sean Maloney, chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, told NPR.US midterm elections will take place on 8 November 2022, while Democrats continue to face a decline in voter support and election setbacks, including the loss of Democrat Terry McAuliffe to Republican Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia governor’s race earlier this month.

