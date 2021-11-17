Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211117/comedian-vir-das-accused-of-defaming-india-in-controversial-two-indias-satire--1090789245.html
Comedian Vir Das Accused of Defaming India in Controversial 'Two Indias' Satire
Comedian Vir Das Accused of Defaming India in Controversial 'Two Indias' Satire
Indian comedian and actor Vir Das, 42, performed a satirical monologue on 'I Come From Two Indias', part of the recent stand-up comedy act he performed at the... 17.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-17T06:43+0000
2021-11-17T06:43+0000
comedian
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090791739_55:0:1291:695_1920x0_80_0_0_10ff65c533a44954c35375f776a04ecd.jpg
A police complaint has been filed against Indian comedian Vir Das for allegedly defaming India's image in the US and inciting people with his derogatory statements against the country, Indian women, and political leaders. Das, on Monday, uploaded a video on YouTube with his monologue 'I Come From Two Indias' from a show at John F Kennedy Centre in Washington, DC. In a seven-minute clip that has taken the internet by storm, the comedian highlights several issues facing the country, be it India's battle against COVID-19, incidents of rape, the crackdown against comedians, or the farmers' protests.Taking offence to several portions of the comedian's monologue, advocate Ashutosh J Dubey, a practising lawyer at the Bombay High Court and a legal advisor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra state, filed a police complaint against Das on Tuesday night. Dubey tweeted a copy of his complaint and accused Das of projecting the phenomenon of worshipping female deities in India as a mere gimmick where otherwise the heinous crime of rape against women is carried out. Statements such as "I come from an India where we worship women during the day and gang-rape them during the night," triggered many netizens, who are expressing their distaste for the comedian on social media.Reacting to the trolls and hateful comments, Das issued a statement on Tuesday to clarify that the comments in his monologue "I come from two Indias" weren't intended to insult the country. He said that the video is a satire about the duality of two very separate Indias that do different things. Das also wrote that people cheer for the country with hope and not "hate" and asked his followers to not be misled by edited clips. While some netizens have slammed the comedian for his satirical monologue, several Bollywood celebrities and politicians, as well as other netizens, have been praising him for shedding light on what life is like for hundreds of thousands of India and explaining the two different Indias that exist.In the past, Das has faced a backlash for cracking jokes around religion, politicians, and other controversial subjects. He has appeared in nearly 100 stand-up comedy gigs as well as six comedy specials. He also shot to fame in Bollywood for his acting in Hindi films such as 'Delhi Belly', 'Badmaash Company', and 'Go Goa Gone'.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090791739_209:0:1136:695_1920x0_80_0_0_56750042a91af27a6e2d8f982cdb9ffc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
comedian, india

Comedian Vir Das Accused of Defaming India in Controversial 'Two Indias' Satire

06:43 GMT 17.11.2021
© Photo : YouTube/ Vir Das COMEDY Vir Das | I COME FROM TWO INDIAS
 Vir Das | I COME FROM TWO INDIAS - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
© Photo : YouTube/ Vir Das COMEDY
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Indian comedian and actor Vir Das, 42, performed a satirical monologue on 'I Come From Two Indias', part of the recent stand-up comedy act he performed at the Kennedy Centre in Washington, DC. He uploaded a video of the performance on Monday that has gone viral and is prompting emotional reactions from netizens.
A police complaint has been filed against Indian comedian Vir Das for allegedly defaming India's image in the US and inciting people with his derogatory statements against the country, Indian women, and political leaders.
Das, on Monday, uploaded a video on YouTube with his monologue 'I Come From Two Indias' from a show at John F Kennedy Centre in Washington, DC.
In a seven-minute clip that has taken the internet by storm, the comedian highlights several issues facing the country, be it India's battle against COVID-19, incidents of rape, the crackdown against comedians, or the farmers' protests.
Taking offence to several portions of the comedian's monologue, advocate Ashutosh J Dubey, a practising lawyer at the Bombay High Court and a legal advisor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra state, filed a police complaint against Das on Tuesday night.
Dubey tweeted a copy of his complaint and accused Das of projecting the phenomenon of worshipping female deities in India as a mere gimmick where otherwise the heinous crime of rape against women is carried out.
Statements such as "I come from an India where we worship women during the day and gang-rape them during the night," triggered many netizens, who are expressing their distaste for the comedian on social media.
Reacting to the trolls and hateful comments, Das issued a statement on Tuesday to clarify that the comments in his monologue "I come from two Indias" weren't intended to insult the country.
He said that the video is a satire about the duality of two very separate Indias that do different things.
"Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret."
Das also wrote that people cheer for the country with hope and not "hate" and asked his followers to not be misled by edited clips.
While some netizens have slammed the comedian for his satirical monologue, several Bollywood celebrities and politicians, as well as other netizens, have been praising him for shedding light on what life is like for hundreds of thousands of India and explaining the two different Indias that exist.
In the past, Das has faced a backlash for cracking jokes around religion, politicians, and other controversial subjects. He has appeared in nearly 100 stand-up comedy gigs as well as six comedy specials.
He also shot to fame in Bollywood for his acting in Hindi films such as 'Delhi Belly', 'Badmaash Company', and 'Go Goa Gone'.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:06 GMTHundreds of Norwegians Gather for Torchlit March Against Environmental Regulations on Svalbard
06:45 GMTLive Updates: Illegal Migrants Made Attempts to Cross Polish Border Overnight, Defence Ministry Says
06:43 GMTTwitter Ignites as Lionel Messi's Argentina Officially Qualifies for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
06:43 GMTComedian Vir Das Accused of Defaming India in Controversial 'Two Indias' Satire
06:19 GMTSweden Labelled COVID Exporter in International Study
05:53 GMTPriti Patel Urges Reforming 'Dysfunctional' UK Asylum System Exploited by Liverpool Terror Suspect
05:51 GMT'Whoever Gives Birth to a Child': Swedish Tax Agency Switches to Gender-Neutral Language
04:20 GMTBiden Sends Kigali Greenhouse Gas Phasedown Amendment to Senate for Ratification
04:11 GMT‘Goodbye, Kamala?’: White House May Be Preparing to Oust Vice President, Reports Suggest
04:01 GMTDoes He Look Like a B*tch? Miramax Films Sues Tarantino Over 'Pulp Fiction' NFT Auction
03:02 GMTChange of Colors: Democratic Texas State Rep. Leaves for GOP to Oppose Liberal Agenda
02:14 GMTGive 'Em Something to Believe in!
02:08 GMTChina Builds Warships For Fighter Jets That Could ‘Sink & Kill Occupants,’ Report Claims
00:52 GMTTed Cruz Presses DHS Head Mayorkas Over 'Biden Cages' for Migrant Kids at Southern Border
00:34 GMTInflation Has Been Killing You For 40 Years. Why Are You Noticing Now?
00:16 GMTWhite House Clarifies Chinese President Xi Absolutely Not ‘An Old Friend’ of Biden’s
00:03 GMTTwo Missiles Fired by Israel Towards South of Damascus, Syrian State Media Report
YesterdayChilean Senate Narrowly Fails to Impeach President Piñera Over Pandora Papers Leaks
YesterdayCountry That Set Off H-Bomb in Space Calls Russian Shootdown of Own Satellite ‘Reckless’
YesterdayVP Harris' Niece Meena Wants Parents to Focus on Anti-Racism, Says ‘White Supremacists’ Founded US