Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211117/china-refrains-from-comments-on-strategic-stability-dialogue-with-us-1090799762.html
China Refrains From Comments on Strategic Stability Dialogue With US
China Refrains From Comments on Strategic Stability Dialogue With US
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China has no comments on reports that the US proposed to hold a bilateral strategic stability dialogue following the bilateral virtual... 17.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-17T11:03+0000
2021-11-17T11:04+0000
joe biden
news
us
china
xi jinping
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090799736_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1f0c8f7141fbe0810f50ccc5995adc45.jpg
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that the US and Chinese leaders had discussed the necessity for nuclear strategic stability and arms control talks.US President Joe Biden and China's leader Xi Jinping held a 3.5-hour virtual summit on 16 November. During the meeting, leaders discussed further development of the US-China bilateral relations, expressed their stance on the Taiwan issue and a "new Cold War", exchanged views on international issues including Iran, North Korea, Afghanistan and the COVID-19 pandemic. The parties agreed that the meeting was "candid, constructive, substantive and productive," according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
https://sputniknews.com/20211117/white-house-clarifies-chinese-president-xi-absolutely-not-an-old-friend-of-bidens-1090786467.html
us
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090799736_221:0:2952:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6a2e4b9b2cff7bd6747cfe9abcacd756.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, news, us, china, xi jinping

China Refrains From Comments on Strategic Stability Dialogue With US

11:03 GMT 17.11.2021 (Updated: 11:04 GMT 17.11.2021)
© MANDEL NGANUS President Joe Biden meets with China's President Xi Jinping during a virtual summit from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, November 15, 2021.
US President Joe Biden meets with China's President Xi Jinping during a virtual summit from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, November 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
© MANDEL NGAN
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China has no comments on reports that the US proposed to hold a bilateral strategic stability dialogue following the bilateral virtual summit of leaders on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that the US and Chinese leaders had discussed the necessity for nuclear strategic stability and arms control talks.
"The Chinese side has already published a press release following the meeting of the heads of the two states, I have no additional information that I could provide you," Zhao Lijian said at a press conference in Beijing.
President Joe Biden waves as he meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
White House Clarifies Chinese President Xi Absolutely Not ‘An Old Friend’ of Biden’s
00:16 GMT
US President Joe Biden and China's leader Xi Jinping held a 3.5-hour virtual summit on 16 November. During the meeting, leaders discussed further development of the US-China bilateral relations, expressed their stance on the Taiwan issue and a "new Cold War", exchanged views on international issues including Iran, North Korea, Afghanistan and the COVID-19 pandemic. The parties agreed that the meeting was "candid, constructive, substantive and productive," according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:03 GMTBiden Reportedly Asked Xi About Possible Joint Release of Crude Reserves to Ease Prices at the Pump
11:42 GMTScott Morrison Lists AUKUS Utility in Countering China's Dominance in Disruptive Technologies
11:37 GMTSupernatural Immunity? Scientists Identify Second HIV Patient Who Got Rid of Virus on Their Own
11:03 GMTChina Refrains From Comments on Strategic Stability Dialogue With US
10:54 GMTUK Criminal Justice System Failing 'At Every Stage' to Meet Needs of People With Mental Illness
10:40 GMTGuess Who’s to Blame? Britain’s GCHQ Reports Record Growth in Hack Attacks
10:24 GMTMudslide in Western Canada Kills 1, Rescue Operations Continue - Photos
10:17 GMTEx-Daesh Financial Chief Reportedly Says Group's Income Reached $1.2Bln a Year in Most Active Years
10:16 GMTUK Inflation Rises to Highest Level in Decade – ONS
09:40 GMTAmazon Reportedly to Stop Accepting UK-Issued Visa Credit Cards
09:16 GMTPrince Andrew’s £1.5m Loan Reportedly Paid Off by Multimillionaire Tory Party Donor
08:34 GMTAs Eric Zemmour Climbs in Polls, Scholar Discusses What it Might Mean for Israel and France's Jews
08:02 GMTSituation at Belarusian-Polish Border After Migrants Made Attempts to Storm It
07:51 GMTBoJo Faces Quizzing by MPs in Commons Amid Sleaze Allegations, MPs' Second Jobs Row
07:50 GMTOil Pipeline in Southern Iran Reportedly Hit by Explosion
07:46 GMTArmenian Defense Ministry Says 24 Soldiers Missing After Border Clash With Azerbaijan
07:06 GMTHundreds of Norwegians Gather for Torchlit March Against Environmental Regulations on Svalbard
06:45 GMTLive Updates: Interior Ministry Says Germany Doesn't Plan to Take Migrants at Belarus-Poland Border
06:43 GMTTwitter Ignites as Lionel Messi's Argentina Officially Qualifies for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
06:43 GMTComedian Vir Das Accused of Defaming India in Controversial 'Two Indias' Satire