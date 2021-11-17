https://sputniknews.com/20211117/china-refrains-from-comments-on-strategic-stability-dialogue-with-us-1090799762.html

China Refrains From Comments on Strategic Stability Dialogue With US

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that the US and Chinese leaders had discussed the necessity for nuclear strategic stability and arms control talks.US President Joe Biden and China's leader Xi Jinping held a 3.5-hour virtual summit on 16 November. During the meeting, leaders discussed further development of the US-China bilateral relations, expressed their stance on the Taiwan issue and a "new Cold War", exchanged views on international issues including Iran, North Korea, Afghanistan and the COVID-19 pandemic. The parties agreed that the meeting was "candid, constructive, substantive and productive," according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

