Change of Colors: Democratic Texas State Rep. Leaves for GOP to Oppose Liberal Agenda

Texas State Representative Ryan Guillen announced that he has left the Democratic Party to join the Republican Party.According to the Texas Tribune report, the lawmaker, who was originally elected to the Texas House in 2002, spoke in person alongside Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan on Monday morning."Everybody has known that Ryan Guillen is really a Republican who is attached to the wrong label," Abbott said at the press conference. "Ryan, we're glad you finally came out of the closet."Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, expressed her delight at Guillen's decision to switch parties, writing on Twitter that she would "like to welcome state Representative Ryan Guillen to the Republican Party."Last month, Guillen also defied his now-former party by voting for a bill that would prevent transgender school athletes from joining teams that corresponded to their gender identity. He was the lone Democrat to vote in favor of the bill, which Abbott eventually signed into law.According to the report, Representative J.M. Lozano was the last state legislator to switch parties in 2012. He was also a South Texas Democrat who switched to the Republican Party after redistricting.
Guillen's decision reportedly came after Republican-led redistricting in Texas turned the lawmaker's already Republican-leaning district into firmly red territory.
"Friends, something is happening in South Texas, and many of us are waking up to the fact that the values of those in Washington, DC, are not our values, not the values of most Texans," Guillen said. "The ideology of defunding the police, of destroying the oil and gas industry and the chaos at our border is disastrous for those of us who live here in South Texas."
After much consideration and prayer with my family, I feel that my fiscally conservative, pro-business, and pro-life values are no longer in-step with the Democrat Party of today, and I am proudly running as a Republican to represent House District 31. pic.twitter.com/CRKOhVnSG4
