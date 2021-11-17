Britney Spears Says Her Parents Should Be in Jail for Their 'Demoralising' Treatment
© AP Photo / Chris PizzelloIn this Thursday, April 12, 2018, file photo, Britney Spears accepts the Vanguard award at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif
Following a series of personal setbacks, including losing custody of her two sons, the singer was put under a conservatorship in 2008. Her father, Jamie Spears, started controlling Britney's personal and financial decisions together with his business partner Lou Taylor.
Britney Spears said her parents should be in jail for controlling her life and finances for 13 years.
In a video on Instagram, the 39-year-old pop star shared her feelings following a judge's ruling that terminated her father's conservatorship over her.
She believes her father Jamie and mother Lynne should be locked up for their "degrading" treatment.
"Honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me… it was demoralising and degrading !!!!" Spears wrote on Instagram.
She also hinted that she may appear in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.
In an Instagram post earlier this month, Britney accused her mother Lynne of being the orchestrator of her 13-year conservatorship.
"My dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship...You know exactly what you did," the singer wrote.
In a new Instagram post, Britney Spears blamed her mother, Lynne, for giving her father, Jamie, “the idea” to establish her conservatorship in 2008. “You know exactly what you did … my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship,” she wrote. pic.twitter.com/4CS7d8urDW— Nicholas Hautman (@nickhautman) November 3, 2021
Spears had repeatedly accused her father of "years of abuse" and subsequently requested another guardian. Jamie Spears denied any abuse and filed to end the conservatorship – the process was finalised in late September.