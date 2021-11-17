Registration was successful!
Britney Spears Says Her Parents Should Be in Jail for Their 'Demoralising' Treatment
Britney Spears Says Her Parents Should Be in Jail for Their 'Demoralising' Treatment
Following a series of personal setbacks, including losing custody of her two sons, the singer was put under a conservatorship in 2008. Her father, Jamie... 17.11.2021
Britney Spears said her parents should be in jail for controlling her life and finances for 13 years.In a video on Instagram, the 39-year-old pop star shared her feelings following a judge's ruling that terminated her father's conservatorship over her. She believes her father Jamie and mother Lynne should be locked up for their "degrading" treatment."Honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me… it was demoralising and degrading !!!!" Spears wrote on Instagram.She also hinted that she may appear in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.In an Instagram post earlier this month, Britney accused her mother Lynne of being the orchestrator of her 13-year conservatorship."My dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship...You know exactly what you did," the singer wrote.The singer was placed under a conservatorship in 2008 after she experienced several personal setbacks, including being deprived custody of her two sons, Jayden and Sean. Her father Jamie and his business partner Lou Taylor were granted a conservatorship over Britney's personal and financial decision, a measure that is usually applied to severely incapacitated people. The ruling was repeatedly scrutinised in the media and by Britney's fans. Spears had repeatedly accused her father of "years of abuse" and subsequently requested another guardian. Jamie Spears denied any abuse and filed to end the conservatorship – the process was finalised in late September.
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
Britney Spears Says Her Parents Should Be in Jail for Their 'Demoralising' Treatment

12:56 GMT 17.11.2021
© AP Photo / Chris PizzelloIn this Thursday, April 12, 2018, file photo, Britney Spears accepts the Vanguard award at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif
Sofia Chegodaeva
Following a series of personal setbacks, including losing custody of her two sons, the singer was put under a conservatorship in 2008. Her father, Jamie Spears, started controlling Britney's personal and financial decisions together with his business partner Lou Taylor.
Britney Spears said her parents should be in jail for controlling her life and finances for 13 years.
In a video on Instagram, the 39-year-old pop star shared her feelings following a judge's ruling that terminated her father's conservatorship over her.
She believes her father Jamie and mother Lynne should be locked up for their "degrading" treatment.
"Honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me… it was demoralising and degrading !!!!" Spears wrote on Instagram.
She also hinted that she may appear in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.
In an Instagram post earlier this month, Britney accused her mother Lynne of being the orchestrator of her 13-year conservatorship.
"My dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship...You know exactly what you did," the singer wrote.
The singer was placed under a conservatorship in 2008 after she experienced several personal setbacks, including being deprived custody of her two sons, Jayden and Sean. Her father Jamie and his business partner Lou Taylor were granted a conservatorship over Britney's personal and financial decision, a measure that is usually applied to severely incapacitated people. The ruling was repeatedly scrutinised in the media and by Britney's fans.
Spears had repeatedly accused her father of "years of abuse" and subsequently requested another guardian. Jamie Spears denied any abuse and filed to end the conservatorship – the process was finalised in late September.
