Bolton Claims US Should Oust Belarus' Lukashenko to 'Nice Villa on Riviera' - Report

International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
Poland-Belarus Migrant Crisis
Tensions on the Belarusian-Polish border flared up in November as Middle Eastern and African refugees started arriving in Belarus to cross into the EU. Warsaw claims Belarus orchestrated the crisis, while Minsk blames the Western military ops for the growing migrant flow.
belarus
us
poland
alexander lukashenko
coup
migrant camp
john bolton
migrant
migrant crisis
poland-belarus migrant crisis
John Bolton, a former national security adviser to Donald Trump, stated that the US should come up with a way to remove Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko from power in order to thwart Russia from reclaiming the neighboring former Soviet republic, CNBC reported Wednesday.The Biden administration should look into finding the authoritarian leader "a nice villa on the Riviera," Bolton is quoted in the report as saying.Thus, Bolton figures, the US must prepare a strategy on "how to get Lukashenko out of power and find him a nice villa on the Riviera or something like that."The former adviser's remarks come as the European Union intensifies its efforts to impose sanctions on Belarus in response to an escalating migrant crisis along the EU's border with Poland. In order to deter attempts by migrants to enter its territory, Poland has reinforced its border guards and deployed the military. Warsaw accuses Minsk of causing the migratory problem, which Minsk has repeatedly denied. The EU has accused Lukashenko of engineering the border crisis in retribution for sanctions imposed following his contested election victory in August 2020, which the West and local opposition refuse to recognize, and subsequent crackdown on major protests last year.The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has rejected claims that it was behind the immigration problem as "absurd," arguing that border controls had been improved and that state-owned airline Belavia was not transporting illegal migrants into the nation.Bolton, who served in Trump's White House for 17 months between 2018 and 2019 before departing on tumultuous grounds, has on several occasions expressed his opinion that Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to reclaim Belarus as Russian territory. In his turn, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has accused Putin of orchestrating the migrant problem on the border. The Russian authorities have vehemently denied any involvement in the issue.On Monday, the Russian president's spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed that Russia could help resolve the migrant crisis on Belarus' borders with the EU as a negotiating mediator. Putin earlier stated that Russia is ready to help in every possible way to resolve the situation with migrants that has developed on the EU-Belarus border.
belarus, us, poland, alexander lukashenko, coup, migrant camp, john bolton, migrant, migrant crisis

20:57 GMT 17.11.2021
© AP Photo / Pablo Martinez MonsivaisIn this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, former National security adviser John Bolton gestures while speakings at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.
In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, former National security adviser John Bolton gestures while speakings at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
© AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Thousands of migrants, mostly from Middle Eastern countries, have congregated at the Poland-Belarus border amid cold weather in a bid to get into the EU. Brussels has accused the Belarusian leader of orchestrating the crisis, while he has denied the allegations, claiming that it is the military operations of the West that triggered the surge.
John Bolton, a former national security adviser to Donald Trump, stated that the US should come up with a way to remove Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko from power in order to thwart Russia from reclaiming the neighboring former Soviet republic, CNBC reported Wednesday.
The Biden administration should look into finding the authoritarian leader "a nice villa on the Riviera," Bolton is quoted in the report as saying.

"I think we’ve all been making a mistake by focusing on Lukashenko’s repression of the opposition’s demonstrations [and] their desire for a free representative government in Belarus, not to say that there is anything that justifies what Lukashenko has done," Bolton reportedly said. "The danger is that as the opposition continues to mount its protest, for Lukashenko, if he can’t have an authoritarian government on his own in Belarus, Plan B is to call in the Russians to help. And once that happens, the Belarus people themselves may never have an opportunity to get a free government again."

Thus, Bolton figures, the US must prepare a strategy on "how to get Lukashenko out of power and find him a nice villa on the Riviera or something like that."
"[It is] something we ought to consider because if he invites Russia in, I don’t think they are leaving," he added.
The former adviser's remarks come as the European Union intensifies its efforts to impose sanctions on Belarus in response to an escalating migrant crisis along the EU's border with Poland.
In order to deter attempts by migrants to enter its territory, Poland has reinforced its border guards and deployed the military. Warsaw accuses Minsk of causing the migratory problem, which Minsk has repeatedly denied.
The EU has accused Lukashenko of engineering the border crisis in retribution for sanctions imposed following his contested election victory in August 2020, which the West and local opposition refuse to recognize, and subsequent crackdown on major protests last year.
The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has rejected claims that it was behind the immigration problem as "absurd," arguing that border controls had been improved and that state-owned airline Belavia was not transporting illegal migrants into the nation.
Bolton, who served in Trump's White House for 17 months between 2018 and 2019 before departing on tumultuous grounds, has on several occasions expressed his opinion that Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to reclaim Belarus as Russian territory.
In his turn, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has accused Putin of orchestrating the migrant problem on the border. The Russian authorities have vehemently denied any involvement in the issue.
A picture taken on November 8, 2021 shows Poland's law enforcement officers watching migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border.
Poland-Belarus Migrant Crisis
Scholars: EU, Poland Need to Talk With Minsk Instead of Fanning Enmity Against Belarus & Russia
12 November, 15:36 GMT
On Monday, the Russian president's spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed that Russia could help resolve the migrant crisis on Belarus' borders with the EU as a negotiating mediator. Putin earlier stated that Russia is ready to help in every possible way to resolve the situation with migrants that has developed on the EU-Belarus border.
