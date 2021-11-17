https://sputniknews.com/20211117/bolton-claims-us-should-oust-belarus-lukashenko-to-nice-villa-on-riviera---report-1090810634.html

Bolton Claims US Should Oust Belarus' Lukashenko to 'Nice Villa on Riviera' - Report

Bolton Claims US Should Oust Belarus' Lukashenko to 'Nice Villa on Riviera' - Report

Thousands of migrants, mostly from Middle Eastern countries, have congregated at the Poland-Belarus border amid cold weather in a bid to get into the EU... 17.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-17T20:57+0000

2021-11-17T20:57+0000

2021-11-17T20:57+0000

belarus

us

poland

alexander lukashenko

coup

migrant camp

john bolton

migrant

migrant crisis

poland-belarus migrant crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090811478_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6f232cd90246cb17e7181c6308e3dd5c.jpg

John Bolton, a former national security adviser to Donald Trump, stated that the US should come up with a way to remove Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko from power in order to thwart Russia from reclaiming the neighboring former Soviet republic, CNBC reported Wednesday.The Biden administration should look into finding the authoritarian leader "a nice villa on the Riviera," Bolton is quoted in the report as saying.Thus, Bolton figures, the US must prepare a strategy on "how to get Lukashenko out of power and find him a nice villa on the Riviera or something like that."The former adviser's remarks come as the European Union intensifies its efforts to impose sanctions on Belarus in response to an escalating migrant crisis along the EU's border with Poland. In order to deter attempts by migrants to enter its territory, Poland has reinforced its border guards and deployed the military. Warsaw accuses Minsk of causing the migratory problem, which Minsk has repeatedly denied. The EU has accused Lukashenko of engineering the border crisis in retribution for sanctions imposed following his contested election victory in August 2020, which the West and local opposition refuse to recognize, and subsequent crackdown on major protests last year.The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has rejected claims that it was behind the immigration problem as "absurd," arguing that border controls had been improved and that state-owned airline Belavia was not transporting illegal migrants into the nation.Bolton, who served in Trump's White House for 17 months between 2018 and 2019 before departing on tumultuous grounds, has on several occasions expressed his opinion that Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to reclaim Belarus as Russian territory. In his turn, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has accused Putin of orchestrating the migrant problem on the border. The Russian authorities have vehemently denied any involvement in the issue.On Monday, the Russian president's spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed that Russia could help resolve the migrant crisis on Belarus' borders with the EU as a negotiating mediator. Putin earlier stated that Russia is ready to help in every possible way to resolve the situation with migrants that has developed on the EU-Belarus border.

https://sputniknews.com/20211112/scholars-eu-poland-need-to-talk-with-minsk-instead-of-fanning-enmity-against-belarus--russia-1090688744.html

belarus

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

belarus, us, poland, alexander lukashenko, coup, migrant camp, john bolton, migrant, migrant crisis