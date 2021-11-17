https://sputniknews.com/20211117/amazon-reportedly-to-stop-accepting-uk-issued-visa-credit-cards--1090796790.html

Amazon Reportedly to Stop Accepting UK-Issued Visa Credit Cards

"We are very disappointed that Amazon is threatening to restrict consumer choice in the future," a Visa spokesman reportedly said.

Amazon.com Inc will stop accepting payments made using Visa credit cards issued in the United Kingdom starting next year, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.The company explained that it was prompted to make the decision due to the "high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions".However, Amazon customers still will be able to use Visa debit cards, Mastercard and Amex credit cards as well as Visa credit cards issued outside of the UK, the agency added, citing information that Amazon had shared with its customers.Visa reacted to the move by saying that they are "very disappointed that Amazon is threatening to restrict consumer choice in the future. When consumer choice is limited, nobody wins.” “We have a long-standing relationship with Amazon, and we continue to work toward a resolution," a Visa spokesman said in an email obtained by Bloomberg. The news has prompted a heated debate online, with people sharing their outrage at Amazon's decision and wondering why the company cannot pay the costs it faces when clients use UK-issued Visa cards.

