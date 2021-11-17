https://sputniknews.com/20211117/53-magnitude-earthquake-strikes-near-istanbul-1090803157.html

5.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Istanbul

5.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Istanbul

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 has occurred in Duzce, Turkey 17.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-17T13:03+0000

2021-11-17T13:03+0000

2021-11-17T13:24+0000

world

turkey

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107940/47/1079404789_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_216661f6ff0bc8f1313e5dc50c7cc052.jpg

The earthquake’s epicentre is estimated to be 7.9 km kilometres below sea-level, according to the Kandilli Observatory.The quake occurred approximately 200 kilometres away from Istanbul.The tremors was also felt in Istanbul, Sakarya, Kocaeli, Bolu and Bursa. In Duzce and Bolu, locals took to the streets in panic, according to reports.According to the AFAD Disaster Prevention Service, no destruction or casualties have been reported.

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, turkey