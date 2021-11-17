Registration was successful!
5.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Istanbul
5.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Istanbul
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 has occurred in Duzce, Turkey 17.11.2021, Sputnik International
The earthquake’s epicentre is estimated to be 7.9 km kilometres below sea-level, according to the Kandilli Observatory.The quake occurred approximately 200 kilometres away from Istanbul.The tremors was also felt in Istanbul, Sakarya, Kocaeli, Bolu and Bursa. In Duzce and Bolu, locals took to the streets in panic, according to reports.According to the AFAD Disaster Prevention Service, no destruction or casualties have been reported.
5.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Istanbul
13:03 GMT 17.11.2021 (Updated: 13:24 GMT 17.11.2021)
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 has occurred in Duzce, Turkey
The earthquake’s epicentre is estimated to be 7.9 km kilometres below sea-level, according to the Kandilli Observatory.
The quake occurred approximately 200 kilometres away from Istanbul.
The tremors was also felt in Istanbul, Sakarya, Kocaeli, Bolu and Bursa. In Duzce and Bolu, locals took to the streets in panic, according to reports.
According to the AFAD Disaster Prevention Service, no destruction or casualties have been reported.