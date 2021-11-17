Registration was successful!
5.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Istanbul
5.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Istanbul
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 has occurred in Duzce, Turkey 17.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-17T13:03+0000
2021-11-17T13:24+0000
The earthquake’s epicentre is estimated to be 7.9 km kilometres below sea-level, according to the Kandilli Observatory.The quake occurred approximately 200 kilometres away from Istanbul.The tremors was also felt in Istanbul, Sakarya, Kocaeli, Bolu and Bursa. In Duzce and Bolu, locals took to the streets in panic, according to reports.According to the AFAD Disaster Prevention Service, no destruction or casualties have been reported.
world, turkey

5.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Istanbul

13:03 GMT 17.11.2021 (Updated: 13:24 GMT 17.11.2021)
CC BY 2.0 / Hitchster / Seismograph
Seismograph - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Hitchster /
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 has occurred in Duzce, Turkey
The earthquake's epicentre is estimated to be 7.9 km kilometres below sea-level, according to the Kandilli Observatory.
The quake occurred approximately 200 kilometres away from Istanbul.
The tremors was also felt in Istanbul, Sakarya, Kocaeli, Bolu and Bursa. In Duzce and Bolu, locals took to the streets in panic, according to reports.
According to the AFAD Disaster Prevention Service, no destruction or casualties have been reported.
