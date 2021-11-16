Registration was successful!
LIVE: Situation at Belarus-Poland Border as Migrant Crisis Deepens
Wisconsin Braces for Rittenhouse Verdict, National Guard on Standby
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the conflict between Belarus and Poland as the EU steps in, the Kyle... 16.11.2021
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the conflict between Belarus and Poland as the EU steps in, the Kyle Rittenhouse case, and Biden and Xi's virtual meeting tonight.
Guests:Peter Oliver - RT Correspondent | Belarus Raises Stakes in Border StandoffMark Sleboda - Security Analyst | Biden and Xi to Meet to Avoid 'Unintended Clashes'In the first hour, Peter Oliver joined the show to talk about the escalating crisis on the border of Belarus and Poland as Belarusian leader Lukashenko threatens to cut off gas to the EU.In the second hour, we talked about the Kyle Rittenhouse case and took your calls on how a jury will view Rittenhouse's actions as a verdict is expected later this week.In the third hour, Mark Sleboda joined the conversation to talk about the virtual summit between Biden and Xi, where the focus will likely be on global supply chain issues as well as China's repeated military exercises near Taiwan.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Wisconsin Braces for Rittenhouse Verdict, National Guard on Standby

08:37 GMT 16.11.2021
Wisconsin Braces for Rittenhouse Verdict, National Guard on Standby
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the conflict between Belarus and Poland as the EU steps in, the Kyle Rittenhouse case, and Biden and Xi's virtual meeting tonight.
Guests:
Peter Oliver - RT Correspondent | Belarus Raises Stakes in Border Standoff
Mark Sleboda - Security Analyst | Biden and Xi to Meet to Avoid 'Unintended Clashes'
In the first hour, Peter Oliver joined the show to talk about the escalating crisis on the border of Belarus and Poland as Belarusian leader Lukashenko threatens to cut off gas to the EU.
In the second hour, we talked about the Kyle Rittenhouse case and took your calls on how a jury will view Rittenhouse's actions as a verdict is expected later this week.
In the third hour, Mark Sleboda joined the conversation to talk about the virtual summit between Biden and Xi, where the focus will likely be on global supply chain issues as well as China's repeated military exercises near Taiwan.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
