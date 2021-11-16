Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211116/uss-porter-destroyer-begins-transition-from-black-sea-to-mediterranean-sea---us-navy-1090766207.html
USS Porter Destroyer Begins Transition From Black Sea to Mediterranean Sea - US Navy
USS Porter Destroyer Begins Transition From Black Sea to Mediterranean Sea - US Navy
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Guided-missile destroyer USS Porter began its transition from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday, the sixth fleet of the US... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-16T06:29+0000
2021-11-16T06:29+0000
world
uss porter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107981/73/1079817397_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_89f490764bd3d1a4b8b76afdb4c98d01.jpg
"Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) began its scheduled southbound transit from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea after conducting maritime operations and exercises alongside @NATO allies and partners, Nov. 16, 2021," the fleet tweeted.The US Sixth Fleet announced in November that its flagship Mount Whitney was heading to the Black Sea to conduct operations with NATO allies and partners. Earlier, Mount Whitney along with US destroyer Porter entered the Georgian port of Batumi.On 11 November, the Russian defence ministry pointed to an increase in US and NATO military activities in the Black Sea region — over the past 24 hours, four NATO reconnaissance planes were detected and escorted by the Russian anti-aircraft missile forces. Moscow qualified unscheduled drills close to the Russian border as aggression that threatens regional stability.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107981/73/1079817397_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6e661c1adb8cfc5e8c6bf14480806d57.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, uss porter

USS Porter Destroyer Begins Transition From Black Sea to Mediterranean Sea - US Navy

06:29 GMT 16.11.2021
© AP Photo / Ford WilliamsIn this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) transits the Mediterranean Sea on March 9, 2017
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) transits the Mediterranean Sea on March 9, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2021
© AP Photo / Ford Williams
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Guided-missile destroyer USS Porter began its transition from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday, the sixth fleet of the US navy said.
"Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) began its scheduled southbound transit from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea after conducting maritime operations and exercises alongside @NATO allies and partners, Nov. 16, 2021," the fleet tweeted.
The US Sixth Fleet announced in November that its flagship Mount Whitney was heading to the Black Sea to conduct operations with NATO allies and partners. Earlier, Mount Whitney along with US destroyer Porter entered the Georgian port of Batumi.
On 11 November, the Russian defence ministry pointed to an increase in US and NATO military activities in the Black Sea region — over the past 24 hours, four NATO reconnaissance planes were detected and escorted by the Russian anti-aircraft missile forces. Moscow qualified unscheduled drills close to the Russian border as aggression that threatens regional stability.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:46 GMTUK Counter Terrorism Police Name Asylum-Seeker From Middle East as Suspect in Liverpool Terror Blast
06:41 GMTDenmark Sees Record COVID-19 Morbidity While Professor Warns of Further Spread
06:39 GMTSurvey Finds Blacks Overrepresented in Swedish TV Advertising, as Media Focus on White Majority
06:35 GMTRoberto Mancini Says 'Italy Will Win the World Cup' as Azzurri Misses Direct World Cup Qualification
06:29 GMTUSS Porter Destroyer Begins Transition From Black Sea to Mediterranean Sea - US Navy
05:21 GMTBoJo’s Father Accused of ‘Groping' a Tory MP and Journalist at Conservative Party Conferences
05:10 GMTBiden Reportedly Told Xi Jinping US Doesn't Support 'Taiwan's Independence'
04:07 GMT'Clown': Trump Bashes 'Backbencher' Alyssa Farah After Ex-Aide Touts Pence as Possible 2024 Hopeful
03:40 GMTAstroworld Fallout: Nike Postpones Travis Scott Sneaker Launch
03:28 GMTUS Natural Gas Prices Unlikely to Rise as Supply Market Balances - ConocoPhillips Analyst
03:13 GMTNASA Auditor Reveals US Won't Be Making Lunar Return for 'Several Years'
02:33 GMTDespite Photo-Ops, Biden-Harris Admin Clearly Experiencing 'Less Unity' - GOP Strategist
01:34 GMTHoly Retiring Senators, Batman! Long-Time Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy Announces Retirement
01:04 GMT'Sound & Steady': Xi-Biden Meeting Kicks Off With Global Leaders Voicing Need for Strong Partnership
01:00 GMTMexican Gov't Impedes Foreign Investment in Energy Sector Fearing Exploitation - Experts
00:56 GMTMayor of Maryland Town Arrested, Charged With Over 50 Counts of Distributing Revenge Porn
00:28 GMTOSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Urge Armenia, Azerbaijan to Take De-escalation Steps
YesterdayVideos: Anti-Gov’t Protests at Cuba’s DC Embassy Heavily Outnumbered by US Supporters of Havana
YesterdayAssange's Father: Would Be 'Honorable' for France to Offer Asylum to WikiLeaks Founder
YesterdaySecret General Atomics Drone Reportedly Packs Double the Firepower of Current Fleet