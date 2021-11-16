Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211116/us-man-gets-18-months-in-jail-for-threatening-to-kill-2-senators-1090784384.html
US Man Gets 18 Months in Jail for Threatening to Kill 2 Senators
US Man Gets 18 Months in Jail for Threatening to Kill 2 Senators
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Voicemail threats against US senators, a congressman and a state lawmaker, resulted in an 18 month prison sentence for a 52-year-old man... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-16T22:17+0000
2021-11-16T22:17+0000
us
justice department
jail
us lawmakers
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/19/1082995784_0:120:3072:1848_1920x0_80_0_0_d32bf6456bbc290f6e491044965bc16b.jpg
"In a voicemail left for United States Senator Cynthia Lummis, [Christopher] Podlesnik said, among other things, ‘You are going to [expletive] get shot in the [expletive] back of the head,’" the department said in a press release.In a voicemail to Wyoming State Sen. Anthony Bouchard, Podlesnik said, among other things, ‘You're a[expletive] traitor, and you deserve to be shot,’" the release read.Podlesnik, who previously pleaded guilty to four counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce, was fined $10,000, in addition to the 18-month sentence, the release added.Podlesnik also threatened to either injure or kill Sen. John Barrasso and Rep. Matt Gaetz, according to the release.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/19/1082995784_267:0:2998:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_76aa963bebe0d25722a057e363893971.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, justice department, jail, us lawmakers

US Man Gets 18 Months in Jail for Threatening to Kill 2 Senators

22:17 GMT 16.11.2021
© REUTERS / ANDREW KELLYThe crest of the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021.
The crest of the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2021
© REUTERS / ANDREW KELLY
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Voicemail threats against US senators, a congressman and a state lawmaker, resulted in an 18 month prison sentence for a 52-year-old man in the state of Wyoming, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
"In a voicemail left for United States Senator Cynthia Lummis, [Christopher] Podlesnik said, among other things, ‘You are going to [expletive] get shot in the [expletive] back of the head,’" the department said in a press release.
In a voicemail to Wyoming State Sen. Anthony Bouchard, Podlesnik said, among other things, ‘You're a[expletive] traitor, and you deserve to be shot,’" the release read.
Podlesnik, who previously pleaded guilty to four counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce, was fined $10,000, in addition to the 18-month sentence, the release added.
Podlesnik also threatened to either injure or kill Sen. John Barrasso and Rep. Matt Gaetz, according to the release.
007001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:34 GMTVP Harris' Niece Meena Wants Parents to Focus on Anti-Racism, Says ‘White Supremacists’ Founded US
22:29 GMTAdvocacy Group Warns Counties in 5 US States to Clean Voter Lists or Face Lawsuits
22:17 GMTUS Man Gets 18 Months in Jail for Threatening to Kill 2 Senators
22:13 GMTBiden Says Build Back Better Bill to Pass US House, Senate Within Week
22:04 GMTBiden Says US 'Not Going to Change' Policy on Taiwan, Not Encouraging Independence
21:39 GMTBad Guy's Look: Kim Jong Un Shows His Style in Black Leather Coat in Rare Public Appearance
21:27 GMTFBI Using Counterterrorism Tool to Track Parents Challenging Educators, House Republicans Say
20:38 GMTNo ‘Unconditional Love’: Texas Church Derided For Chanting Viral Anti-Biden Slogan
20:27 GMTFossil Fuel Companies Claim They’re Leading Clean Energy Charge After Decades of Fighting It
19:29 GMTRussia Ready to Discuss All Space Security Issues With US
18:48 GMTEurope Faces Blackouts in Winter as Gas Shortages Persist, Trafigura CEO Says
18:47 GMTRussian Military Publishes First Video From Successful Anti-Satellite Missile Test
18:28 GMTGoogle Cloud, Spotify, Snapchat, Discord Down, Downdetector Reports
18:14 GMTUS Says Routinely Operates in Sync With Allies After Jets Seen Over Poland-Belarus Border
18:11 GMTBitcoin Price Fell by Over 10% First Time Since End of October to Below $60,000
17:48 GMTKa-China! PRC Reportedly Overtakes US as World’s Wealthiest Nation
17:38 GMTDetained RT France Journalists Fined About $300 Each
17:34 GMTUS Patience Regarding Russian Probe of Hack Attacks ‘Not Unlimited’, National Cyber Director Says
17:32 GMTSweden Voices Support of Brussels' Proposal to Build Military Training Base in Ukraine
17:07 GMTJohnson Recommends UK Parliament to Ban Lawmakers From Working as Paid Consultants