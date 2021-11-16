https://sputniknews.com/20211116/us-man-gets-18-months-in-jail-for-threatening-to-kill-2-senators-1090784384.html

US Man Gets 18 Months in Jail for Threatening to Kill 2 Senators

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Voicemail threats against US senators, a congressman and a state lawmaker, resulted in an 18 month prison sentence for a 52-year-old man...

"In a voicemail left for United States Senator Cynthia Lummis, [Christopher] Podlesnik said, among other things, ‘You are going to [expletive] get shot in the [expletive] back of the head,’" the department said in a press release.In a voicemail to Wyoming State Sen. Anthony Bouchard, Podlesnik said, among other things, ‘You're a[expletive] traitor, and you deserve to be shot,’" the release read.Podlesnik, who previously pleaded guilty to four counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce, was fined $10,000, in addition to the 18-month sentence, the release added.Podlesnik also threatened to either injure or kill Sen. John Barrasso and Rep. Matt Gaetz, according to the release.

