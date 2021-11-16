https://sputniknews.com/20211116/us-consulate-in-jerusalem-settlements--netanyahu-law---challenges-that-await-israels-coalition-1090768258.html

US Consulate in Jerusalem, Settlements & Netanyahu Law - Challenges That Await Israel's Coalition

US Consulate in Jerusalem, Settlements & Netanyahu Law - Challenges That Await Israel's Coalition

The current Israeli coalition is comprised of 61 members, the bare minimum needed to pass any law in the Knesset. Under these circumstances, the bloc needs to... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-16T09:03+0000

2021-11-16T09:03+0000

2021-11-16T09:03+0000

israel

middle east

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/19/1082995303_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_37e6585c796b03ace0888172701815a5.jpg

Up until recently, it was the national budget that threatened to collapse Israel's coalition and drag the country into another round of elections, the fifth in two years.But after it was passed more than a week ago, members of the coalition gave a sigh of relief. The general feeling was that the worst was way behind them.The only catch is that there are still multiple challenges that threaten the stability of this coalition. Here are the main three.The US consulate in East Jerusalem: A Divisive IssueBefore 2018, Washington had two missions in Israel: the embassy, situated in Tel Aviv, and the consulate, which catered to the needs of the Palestinians in East Jerusalem.However, former President Donald Trump changed that equation when he moved the US embassy to the western part of Jerusalem and merged it with the consulate. The building in the east of the city was shut down.Now, with Joe Biden in charge, the US is trying to right the perceived wrongs of the previous administration and the belief is that Washington will end up reopening its consulate. The event is expected to take place by the end of this month.If this is true, the move is likely to divide the current Israeli coalition, which is comprised of eight parties with major ideological differences. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is likely to object to the American move. For him, Jerusalem is the undivided capital of Israel, and the reopening of the building in East Jerusalem would be a violation of Israel's sovereignty, something that he is unlikely to support.On the other side of the mattress, the liberal circles of Israel are likely to embrace the move, if the US ends up carrying it out. For parties like Meretz and Labour, the reopening of the consulate is a natural step and an indication that the new administration in Washington would like to move towards a two-state solution.The Netanyahu Law: Is It Personal?Before the last round of elections that were held in March, Gideon Saar, who currently serves as the Minister of Justice, promised that he would push for legislation that would prevent a politician facing criminal charges from serving as prime minister.Most members of the current coalition are supportive of this bid but there are also those, who view the potential legislation as a means of targeting former PM Benjamin Netanyahu.The former head of government is now on trial, charged with fraud, bribery and breach of trust in a series of graft probes. He's accused of buying positive press coverage and receiving gifts from a rich donor.Netanyahu has repeatedly refuted all allegations against him and has always stressed that any legislation in that regard would be political. Within the coalition there are those, who agree with his claims. One of them is the Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked from Bennett's Yamina party. Another one is Nir Orbach, another member of the conservative camp.Even though they are a minority, who are unlikely to impact the voting, if it does end up taking place, two votes are more than enough to stir the boat and crack the coalition.Settlement Building: Tensions RisingIn the end of October, the Minister of Health Nitzan Horowitz, who heads the liberal Meretz party, visited Germany, where he addressed the issue of Jewish settlements in the West Bank.Speaking to reporters, the minister said: "It might be difficult for our partners on the right but we have decided -- and this is the policy of the government -- to keep the status quo on the ground, without any new settlements, without new outposts and without big decisions that can alter the situation on the ground."However, that statement might not sit well with reality.In July, Bennett and Defence Minister Benny Gantz reached an agreement with the settlers of Eviatar, an illegal outpost located south of Nablus according to which they would vacate the place and would allow the IDF to start examining the legal status of the land.Now, it turns out that 60 dunams of Eviatar's land belong to the state and that means that the settlers would be able to position themselves there and turn the illegal outpost into a legal settlement.Horowitz and other members of his liberal block are likely to object to such a move but for Bennett and other hawks the establishment of Eviatar is a promise that should be kept, and that means that the future of the current coalition is far from certain.

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Elizabeth Blade

Elizabeth Blade

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Elizabeth Blade

israel, middle east