https://sputniknews.com/20211116/uk-hospitals-advised-to-check-security-measures-after-blast-in-liverpool-reports-say-1090768909.html

UK Hospitals Advised to Check Security Measures After Blast in Liverpool, Reports Say

UK Hospitals Advised to Check Security Measures After Blast in Liverpool, Reports Say

LONDON (Sputnik) - The National Health Service (NHS) of England advised all hospitals in the country to check their security measures after a car blast outside... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-16T09:01+0000

2021-11-16T09:01+0000

2021-11-16T09:01+0000

liverpool

hospitals

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/10/1090768881_0:269:3078:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_ce5b0d18ff0553dfd869c51706d8241d.jpg

According to the newspaper, the NHS is currently finalizing a new safety manual, which will be sent to the heads of English hospitals in the near future. They will be instructed to check whether security measures are sufficient and whether the staff knows what to do in case of terrorist attack.The NHS reportedly decided to take measures after the police declared the blast a terrorist incident and the UK terror threat level was raised from "substantial" to "severe ". At the same time, the sources stressed that the existing security systems in hospitals are already considered adequate.There is reportedly no reason to think that there is a terrorist threat to British hospitals in general.On Sunday, a taxi exploded near the Women's Hospital in Liverpool, leaving one man dead and another one injured. The police classified the incident as an act of terrorism. Four people have been arrested so far in connection with the attack. Detectives believe that the passenger who died in the explosion was the one who was carrying an improvised explosive device in the taxi, whose driver managed to get out.

liverpool

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

liverpool, hospitals, uk