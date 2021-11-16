Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211116/survey-finds-blacks-overrepresented-in-swedish-tv-advertising-as-media-focus-on-white-majority-1090766321.html
Survey Finds Blacks Overrepresented in Swedish TV Advertising, as Media Focus on White Majority
Survey Finds Blacks Overrepresented in Swedish TV Advertising, as Media Focus on White Majority
At over a quarter of its 10-million-strong population, Sweden has the highest percentage of people with an immigrant background in entire Scandinavia, which... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-16T06:39+0000
2021-11-16T06:39+0000
sweden
advertisement
scandinavia
black
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107829/25/1078292525_0:143:1023:718_1920x0_80_0_0_36d3ad6e9e351f20a7749999b17a2678.jpg
A new study has indicated that Africans are greatly over-represented compared to other groups on Swedish television.According to the study, called “Who can be seen on the air in colour-blind Sweden?” by the Institute for Media Studies, blacks are visible to a greater extent than their real share in the Swedish population in the prime time study on SVT1 and TV4, the country's most-seen channels.In TV commercials, as many as one in ten faces is black, whereas the assumed proportion of blacks in the Swedish population is approximately 3-4 percent.While Africans are seemingly over-represented, other groups are closer to their population shares. However, people whom the study categorically labelled as having a background in the Middle East were, by contrast, underrepresented compared to their share of the population.Furthermore, when it comes to the media companies themselves, the much-praised and sought-after diversity is conspicuously absent. Having examined the ten largest media groups' top leadership, boards and CEOs, the researchers found that very few of them actually are foreign-born or have a foreign background. Only a single board member was born outside Europe, whereas of the many Swedish-born executives, only a single person had two foreign-born parents, the study underlined.However, while covering the study, the Swedish media instead chose to focus on white majority seen in the ads, which made Institute for Media Studies director Lars Truedson and Sayaka Osanami Törngren, associate professor at Malmö University, see red over angled coverage. They argued that the media chose to “bury” the conclusion that non-whites are seen on TV as well.According to previous research by the same crew, about a quarter of commercials had at least one non-white person in them.At 25.9 percent, Sweden has the highest percentage of people with an immigrant background in all of Scandinavia, which is a perennial source of media debate about inclusion, representation and bias. In the words of Institute for Media Studies director Lars Truedson, “This area is hotly debated, full of conflicts and almost void of current media research and political proposals.”Syrians and Iraqis are currently the largest non-Swedish population groups at less than 2 percent each.
https://sputniknews.com/20200213/sas-re-launches-disgusting-ad-amid-mounting-controversy--video-1078301407.html
sweden
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107829/25/1078292525_3:0:996:745_1920x0_80_0_0_e01a3e2a61de0eef5b31133966926945.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sweden, advertisement, scandinavia, black

Survey Finds Blacks Overrepresented in Swedish TV Advertising, as Media Focus on White Majority

06:39 GMT 16.11.2021
© Photo : SAS - Scandinavian AirlinesScreengrab from SAS's "What is truly Scandinavian?" ad
Screengrab from SAS's What is truly Scandinavian? ad - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2021
© Photo : SAS - Scandinavian Airlines
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
At over a quarter of its 10-million-strong population, Sweden has the highest percentage of people with an immigrant background in entire Scandinavia, which fuels an endless media debate on inclusion, representation and bias.
A new study has indicated that Africans are greatly over-represented compared to other groups on Swedish television.
According to the study, called “Who can be seen on the air in colour-blind Sweden?” by the Institute for Media Studies, blacks are visible to a greater extent than their real share in the Swedish population in the prime time study on SVT1 and TV4, the country's most-seen channels.
In TV commercials, as many as one in ten faces is black, whereas the assumed proportion of blacks in the Swedish population is approximately 3-4 percent.

“The advertisers have obviously decided that black faces are good to include,” the researchers concluded.

While Africans are seemingly over-represented, other groups are closer to their population shares. However, people whom the study categorically labelled as having a background in the Middle East were, by contrast, underrepresented compared to their share of the population.
Furthermore, when it comes to the media companies themselves, the much-praised and sought-after diversity is conspicuously absent. Having examined the ten largest media groups' top leadership, boards and CEOs, the researchers found that very few of them actually are foreign-born or have a foreign background. Only a single board member was born outside Europe, whereas of the many Swedish-born executives, only a single person had two foreign-born parents, the study underlined.
However, while covering the study, the Swedish media instead chose to focus on white majority seen in the ads, which made Institute for Media Studies director Lars Truedson and Sayaka Osanami Törngren, associate professor at Malmö University, see red over angled coverage. They argued that the media chose to “bury” the conclusion that non-whites are seen on TV as well.

“We think these results in the TV survey are interesting. But they were rejected when SVT and Swedish Radio interviewed us about the matter. There, it was only said that whites are most common, which is almost a matter of course in a country where so where three out of four are white. The fact that blacks are seen so often is probably because they are more interesting for the audience,” they wrote in their opinion piece in the trade newspaper Dagens Media. “This is exciting – and likely quite typical of the Swedish discussion about representation for minorities,” they concluded.

According to previous research by the same crew, about a quarter of commercials had at least one non-white person in them.
Screenshot from SAS ad What Is Truly Scandinavian? - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2020
SAS Re-Launches 'Disgusting' Ad Amid Mounting Controversy – Video
13 February 2020, 06:50 GMT
At 25.9 percent, Sweden has the highest percentage of people with an immigrant background in all of Scandinavia, which is a perennial source of media debate about inclusion, representation and bias. In the words of Institute for Media Studies director Lars Truedson, “This area is hotly debated, full of conflicts and almost void of current media research and political proposals.”
Syrians and Iraqis are currently the largest non-Swedish population groups at less than 2 percent each.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:46 GMTUK Counter Terrorism Police Name Asylum-Seeker From Middle East as Suspect in Liverpool Terror Blast
06:41 GMTDenmark Sees Record COVID-19 Morbidity While Professor Warns of Further Spread
06:39 GMTSurvey Finds Blacks Overrepresented in Swedish TV Advertising, as Media Focus on White Majority
06:35 GMTRoberto Mancini Says 'Italy Will Win the World Cup' as Azzurri Misses Direct World Cup Qualification
06:29 GMTUSS Porter Destroyer Begins Transition From Black Sea to Mediterranean Sea - US Navy
05:21 GMTBoJo’s Father Accused of ‘Groping' a Tory MP and Journalist at Conservative Party Conferences
05:10 GMTBiden Reportedly Told Xi Jinping US Doesn't Support 'Taiwan's Independence'
04:07 GMT'Clown': Trump Bashes 'Backbencher' Alyssa Farah After Ex-Aide Touts Pence as Possible 2024 Hopeful
03:40 GMTAstroworld Fallout: Nike Postpones Travis Scott Sneaker Launch
03:28 GMTUS Natural Gas Prices Unlikely to Rise as Supply Market Balances - ConocoPhillips Analyst
03:13 GMTNASA Auditor Reveals US Won't Be Making Lunar Return for 'Several Years'
02:33 GMTDespite Photo-Ops, Biden-Harris Admin Clearly Experiencing 'Less Unity' - GOP Strategist
01:34 GMTHoly Retiring Senators, Batman! Long-Time Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy Announces Retirement
01:04 GMT'Sound & Steady': Xi-Biden Meeting Kicks Off With Global Leaders Voicing Need for Strong Partnership
01:00 GMTMexican Gov't Impedes Foreign Investment in Energy Sector Fearing Exploitation - Experts
00:56 GMTMayor of Maryland Town Arrested, Charged With Over 50 Counts of Distributing Revenge Porn
00:28 GMTOSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Urge Armenia, Azerbaijan to Take De-escalation Steps
YesterdayVideos: Anti-Gov’t Protests at Cuba’s DC Embassy Heavily Outnumbered by US Supporters of Havana
YesterdayAssange's Father: Would Be 'Honorable' for France to Offer Asylum to WikiLeaks Founder
YesterdaySecret General Atomics Drone Reportedly Packs Double the Firepower of Current Fleet