'Sound & Steady': Xi-Biden Meeting Kicks Off With Global Leaders Voicing Need for Strong Partnership

US President Joe Biden and General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping convened for a virtual meeting late Monday to discuss a variety of concerns from alleged human rights abuses to disagreements over Taiwan. The meeting between 'old friends' is anticipated to help further define the US-China relations under the Biden administration.Biden kicked off the virtual meeting by underscoring that he is hopeful that his conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping will be candid, as the meeting comes on the heels of escalating tensions between the leaders of the world's two largest economies.The American president acknowledged during his opening remarks that their responsibilities as the leaders of China and the United States is to ensure ties do not veer into open conflict and that, "we need to establish common sense guardrails...especially on vital issues like climate change. " Biden added that the relationship between the US and China is not only paramount to their citizens but also to the world, stating his conversation with Xi will include areas where the US has concerns, from human rights to the rising military tensions in the Indo-Pacific. Both Biden and Xi took the opportunity to agree that the US and China need to increase their communication and foster cooperation to face global challenges. Xi, agreeing with earlier sentiments of Biden, said China and the US must cooperate, not only to resolve their internal affairs, but also to fulfill international obligations. Both countries should respect each other, Xi said before relaying that he's looking forward to moving US-China relations in a positive direction over the two heads of state's comprehensive discussion. The virtual meeting is expected to last some two hours.

4Justice The US doesn't know how to talk with anyone. They only know how to be arrogant, bullying arseholes. Biden has been instructed by his handlers to tell Xi to lay down, be quiet and let the US walk all over him. The US has no partners, only vassals. 0

hassadnah Whatever Biden will say and agreed to XI during the meeting is his personal thought and words. White House will issue a VEEEEEEEERY MUCH different text VEEEERY soon which is VEEEEERY different from what being said and agreed by Biden. 0

