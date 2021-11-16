Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211116/sound--steady-xi-biden-meeting-kicks-off-with-global-leaders-voicing-need-for-strong-partnership-1090762429.html
'Sound & Steady': Xi-Biden Meeting Kicks Off With Global Leaders Voicing Need for Strong Partnership
'Sound & Steady': Xi-Biden Meeting Kicks Off With Global Leaders Voicing Need for Strong Partnership
The highly-anticipated meeting between the two global leaders was held as a means to ensure that both parties are able to avoid any misunderstandings and... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-16T01:04+0000
2021-11-16T02:14+0000
xi jinping
biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/10/1090762896_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1ffe779a9b3a0263e71dcd1272e528a4.jpg
US President Joe Biden and General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping convened for a virtual meeting late Monday to discuss a variety of concerns from alleged human rights abuses to disagreements over Taiwan. The meeting between 'old friends' is anticipated to help further define the US-China relations under the Biden administration.Biden kicked off the virtual meeting by underscoring that he is hopeful that his conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping will be candid, as the meeting comes on the heels of escalating tensions between the leaders of the world's two largest economies.The American president acknowledged during his opening remarks that their responsibilities as the leaders of China and the United States is to ensure ties do not veer into open conflict and that, "we need to establish common sense guardrails...especially on vital issues like climate change. " Biden added that the relationship between the US and China is not only paramount to their citizens but also to the world, stating his conversation with Xi will include areas where the US has concerns, from human rights to the rising military tensions in the Indo-Pacific. Both Biden and Xi took the opportunity to agree that the US and China need to increase their communication and foster cooperation to face global challenges. Xi, agreeing with earlier sentiments of Biden, said China and the US must cooperate, not only to resolve their internal affairs, but also to fulfill international obligations. Both countries should respect each other, Xi said before relaying that he's looking forward to moving US-China relations in a positive direction over the two heads of state's comprehensive discussion. The virtual meeting is expected to last some two hours.
The US doesn't know how to talk with anyone. They only know how to be arrogant, bullying arseholes. Biden has been instructed by his handlers to tell Xi to lay down, be quiet and let the US walk all over him. The US has no partners, only vassals.
0
Whatever Biden will say and agreed to XI during the meeting is his personal thought and words. White House will issue a VEEEEEEEERY MUCH different text VEEEERY soon which is VEEEEERY different from what being said and agreed by Biden.
0
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/10/1090762896_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7e45851bd3780077f8e7754eddba276d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
xi jinping, biden

'Sound & Steady': Xi-Biden Meeting Kicks Off With Global Leaders Voicing Need for Strong Partnership

01:04 GMT 16.11.2021 (Updated: 02:14 GMT 16.11.2021)
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTU.S. President Joe Biden speaks virtually with Chinese leader Xi Jinping from the White House in Washington, U.S. November 15, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks virtually with Chinese leader Xi Jinping from the White House in Washington, U.S. November 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
The highly-anticipated meeting between the two global leaders was held as a means to ensure that both parties are able to avoid any misunderstandings and miscommunications moving forward. Tensions between the two nations have recently been at an all-time high.
US President Joe Biden and General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping convened for a virtual meeting late Monday to discuss a variety of concerns from alleged human rights abuses to disagreements over Taiwan.
The meeting between 'old friends' is anticipated to help further define the US-China relations under the Biden administration.
Biden kicked off the virtual meeting by underscoring that he is hopeful that his conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping will be candid, as the meeting comes on the heels of escalating tensions between the leaders of the world's two largest economies.
The American president acknowledged during his opening remarks that their responsibilities as the leaders of China and the United States is to ensure ties do not veer into open conflict and that, "we need to establish common sense guardrails...especially on vital issues like climate change. "
Biden added that the relationship between the US and China is not only paramount to their citizens but also to the world, stating his conversation with Xi will include areas where the US has concerns, from human rights to the rising military tensions in the Indo-Pacific.
Both Biden and Xi took the opportunity to agree that the US and China need to increase their communication and foster cooperation to face global challenges.
Xi, agreeing with earlier sentiments of Biden, said China and the US must cooperate, not only to resolve their internal affairs, but also to fulfill international obligations.

"Humanity lives in a global village and we face multiple challenges together," Xi said, also noting that a "sound and steady" relationship is necessary for their continuing partnership.

Both countries should respect each other, Xi said before relaying that he's looking forward to moving US-China relations in a positive direction over the two heads of state's comprehensive discussion.
"I look forward to getting down to business," the Chinese leader said.
The virtual meeting is expected to last some two hours.
211001
Discuss
Popular comments
The US doesn't know how to talk with anyone. They only know how to be arrogant, bullying arseholes. Biden has been instructed by his handlers to tell Xi to lay down, be quiet and let the US walk all over him. The US has no partners, only vassals.
44Justice
16 November, 04:33 GMT
000000
Whatever Biden will say and agreed to XI during the meeting is his personal thought and words. White House will issue a VEEEEEEEERY MUCH different text VEEEERY soon which is VEEEEERY different from what being said and agreed by Biden.
hassadnah
16 November, 04:51 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:34 GMTHoly Retiring Senators, Batman! Long-Time Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy Announces Retirement
01:04 GMT'Sound & Steady': Xi-Biden Meeting Kicks Off With Global Leaders Voicing Need for Strong Partnership
01:00 GMTMexican Gov't Impedes Foreign Investment in Energy Sector Fearing Exploitation - Experts
00:56 GMTMayor of Maryland Town Arrested, Charged With Over 50 Counts of Distributing Revenge Porn
00:28 GMTOSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Urge Armenia, Azerbaijan to Take De-escalation Steps
YesterdayVideos: Anti-Gov’t Protests at Cuba’s DC Embassy Heavily Outnumbered by US Supporters of Havana
YesterdayAssange's Father: Would Be 'Honorable' for France to Offer Asylum to WikiLeaks Founder
YesterdaySecret General Atomics Drone Reportedly Packs Double the Firepower of Current Fleet
Yesterday'It's Official, Folks!': Biden Signs $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Into Law
YesterdaySix Teens Hospitalized After Shooting Near Colorado High School, 'Multiple' Suspects at Large
YesterdayUS Preparing Follow-Up Sanctions on Belarus After EU Restrictions - State Dept.
YesterdayPentagon: Iranian Chopper Came Within 25 Yards of USS Essex in Gulf of Oman, Circled Ship 3 Times
YesterdayUS Midterm Elections: Eight Key Senate Races to Watch
YesterdayUS Accuses Russia of Generating Orbital Debris After 'Destructive' Satellite Test, Vows to Respond
YesterdayAttack on Village in North-East of DR Congo Claims at Least 19 Lives, Reports Say
YesterdayRaisi Calls for Joint Iran-Turkey Fight Against Terrorism, Accuses US of Creating Daesh
YesterdayUS Special Envoy Discusses 'Shared Interests' in Afghanistan With Russian Officials
YesterdayHezbollah Hatched Plot to Kill Israeli Ex-Intel Officer in Bogota to Avenge Soleimani, Report Claims
YesterdayEU to Rival China's Belt and Road Initiative With Its Own Infrastructure Plan
YesterdayKyle Rittenhouse Murder Trial Proceeds to Jury Deliberations Stage