Situation at Belarus-Poland Border as Migrant Crisis Deepens
Thousands of migrants have amassed on the Belarusian-Polish border over the past few weeks hoping to further transit to Poland. 16.11.2021, Sputnik International
Live from the Belarus-Poland border, where Middle Eastern migrants have been camped out for more than a week.On the border of Belarus and Poland, the situation has aggravated in recent weeks due to the accumulation of several thousand migrants who hope to enter the EU. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security, pulled in the military and thwarted attempts by illegal immigrants to enter the country, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis. All these accusations have been denied by Belarus, which claims that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants to its territory.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
