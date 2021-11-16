https://sputniknews.com/20211116/sharkbot-attack-cyber-researchers-discover-new-malware-targetting-banking-apps-on-android-phones-1090776046.html

SharkBot Attack: Cyber Researchers Discover New Malware Targetting Banking Apps on Android Phones

SharkBot Attack: Cyber Researchers Discover New Malware Targetting Banking Apps on Android Phones

New generation SharkBot malware enables cyber criminals to complete auto-fill fields in banking apps in order to steal money. 16.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-16T14:28+0000

2021-11-16T14:28+0000

2021-11-16T14:28+0000

cybersecurity

malware

researchers

trojan

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/10/1090776793_0:185:2049:1337_1920x0_80_0_0_b4895998e996ddfaf891b87b3241bfa1.jpg

Several people across the UK, Italy, and the US have reportedly fallen victim to newly discovered malware known as SharkBot that infects banking apps on Android smartphones, stealing users' funds and financial data. After months of investigation, cyber experts and researchers from cybersecurity firm Cleafy tracked down the SharkBot malware in October. It appears to have a very low detection rate by antivirus programmes. SharkBot not only gives cyber criminals access to victims' smartphones so they can steal money, bank credentials, and cryptocurrency, it also intercepts or hides incoming SMS messages, preventing users from seeing warning notifications from their banks. The rampant malware attacks on smartphones have been facilitated by new and advanced cyberattack techniques, like that known as automatic transfer system (ATS), which enables attackers to auto-fill fields in legitimate mobile banking apps and transfer money from compromised devices.Like SharkBot, another banking trojan – Gustuff – was discovered in 2019, which reportedly attacked several banking and cryptocurrency apps on smartphones.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

cybersecurity, malware, researchers, trojan, india