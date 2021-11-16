https://sputniknews.com/20211116/russias-defence-minister-confirms-russia-succesfully-tested-anti-satellite-system-1090775040.html

Russia's Defence Minister Confirms Russia Succesfully Tested Anti-Satellite System

Russia's Defence Minister Confirms Russia Succesfully Tested Anti-Satellite System

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defence Ministry said that Russia has successfully conducted a test on 15 November, hitting an inoperative Russian satellite... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-16T12:40+0000

2021-11-16T12:40+0000

2021-11-16T13:05+0000

russia

sergei shoigu

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1090775040.jpg?1637067940

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu confirmed that Russia had successfully tested an anti-satellite system.The fragments of the old satellite, which formed during the testing of the anti-satellite system, do not pose any threat to space activities, Sergei Shoigu added.Earlier in the day, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that the United States has been well aware that the fragments of the downed satellite pose no threat to the ISS or other space assets, given the test's timing and orbital parameters. The fragments have been immediately added to the main catalogue of the Russian space control system and will be tracked until they cease to exist, the ministry added.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, sergei shoigu