Russian MoD: US Perfectly Aware Fragments of Downed Satellite Pose No Threat to Space Activities

On Monday, State Department spokesman Ned Price accused Russia of "recklessly" carrying out a destructive satellite test using an anti-satellite missile on a... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International

The United States is perfectly aware that fragments of a defunct satellite destroyed in a Russian military test present no threat to space stations, satellites or space activities in general, Russia's Defence Ministry has announced.The military confirmed that Russia carried out a successful test Monday involving the destruction of the defunct Tselina-D radio-surveillance satellite.Russia, the ministry stressed, carries out activities aimed at strengthening Russia's defence capabilities and preventing other countries from damaging its space- and ground-based assets "by existing and prospective foreign space assets."The MoD said it deems US activities in space to pose a threat to Russia's security, and to be incompatible with Washington's declared goals of the use of space only for peaceful purposes. As evidence, the military points to the Pentagon's "active" development and testing in orbit without any warning of new strike capabililties, including unmanned systems - such as the X-37 robotic orbital space plane.

