LIVE: Situation at Belarus-Poland Border as Migrant Crisis Deepens
https://sputniknews.com/20211116/russian-mod-us-well-aware-that-fragments-of-downed-satellite-pose-no-threat-to-space-activities-1090772949.html
Russian MoD: US Perfectly Aware Fragments of Downed Satellite Pose No Threat to Space Activities

11:17 GMT 16.11.2021 (Updated: 11:36 GMT 16.11.2021)
On Monday, State Department spokesman Ned Price accused Russia of "recklessly" carrying out a destructive satellite test using an anti-satellite missile on a defunct Soviet satellite. Washington claims the test has generated "over 1,500 pieces of trackable orbital debris" which now "threaten the interests of all nations."
The United States is perfectly aware that fragments of a defunct satellite destroyed in a Russian military test present no threat to space stations, satellites or space activities in general, Russia's Defence Ministry has announced.
"The Russian Ministry of Defence considers hypocritical the statements of the representatives of the State Department and the Pentagon, who attempted to accuse the Russian Federation of causing 'risks' to cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station and called for the 'development of universal norms that would govern the world community in space exploration'," the ministry said in a statement Tuesday.
The military confirmed that Russia carried out a successful test Monday involving the destruction of the defunct Tselina-D radio-surveillance satellite.
Russia, the ministry stressed, carries out activities aimed at strengthening Russia's defence capabilities and preventing other countries from damaging its space- and ground-based assets "by existing and prospective foreign space assets."
The MoD said it deems US activities in space to pose a threat to Russia's security, and to be incompatible with Washington's declared goals of the use of space only for peaceful purposes. As evidence, the military points to the Pentagon's "active" development and testing in orbit without any warning of new strike capabililties, including unmanned systems - such as the X-37 robotic orbital space plane.
