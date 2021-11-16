https://sputniknews.com/20211116/russian-exporters-negotiated-96-million-contracts-at-the-adipec-exhibition--1090776188.html

Russian Exporters Negotiated $96 Million Contracts at the ADIPEC Exhibition

Russian Exporters Negotiated $96 Million Contracts at the ADIPEC Exhibition

Moscow (Sputnik) - On the first day of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference ADIPEC Russian exporters negotiated $96 million contracts... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-16T13:24+0000

2021-11-16T13:24+0000

2021-11-16T13:24+0000

russia

russian exporters

businesses

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/10/1090775721_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b917ba3feb64a4ab7f495995d4915e68.jpg

“During the first day of the exhibition, Russian exporters of oil and gas equipment and services held 62 meetings with potential foreign buyers in B2B format. The overall potential of the meetings amounted to more than $96 million,” REC reports.From 15-18 November 2021, Russian Export Centre is presenting high-tech products of 41 Russian companies at its “Made in Russia” pavilion within the framework of the ADIPEC exhibition.In addition, petrochemical companies and the exporters dealing with industrial safety and ecology, energy supply, IT solutions and artificial intelligence, as well as providers of educational programmes and certification have presented their products.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, russian exporters, businesses