Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Situation at Belarus-Poland Border as Migrant Crisis Deepens
https://sputniknews.com/20211116/russian-exporters-negotiated-96-million-contracts-at-the-adipec-exhibition--1090776188.html
Russian Exporters Negotiated $96 Million Contracts at the ADIPEC Exhibition
Russian Exporters Negotiated $96 Million Contracts at the ADIPEC Exhibition
Moscow (Sputnik) - On the first day of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference ADIPEC Russian exporters negotiated $96 million contracts... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-16T13:24+0000
2021-11-16T13:24+0000
russia
russian exporters
businesses
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/10/1090775721_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b917ba3feb64a4ab7f495995d4915e68.jpg
“During the first day of the exhibition, Russian exporters of oil and gas equipment and services held 62 meetings with potential foreign buyers in B2B format. The overall potential of the meetings amounted to more than $96 million,” REC reports.From 15-18 November 2021, Russian Export Centre is presenting high-tech products of 41 Russian companies at its “Made in Russia” pavilion within the framework of the ADIPEC exhibition.In addition, petrochemical companies and the exporters dealing with industrial safety and ecology, energy supply, IT solutions and artificial intelligence, as well as providers of educational programmes and certification have presented their products.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/10/1090775721_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9283f37ab819edebc0c1cc5663b38c15.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, russian exporters, businesses

Russian Exporters Negotiated $96 Million Contracts at the ADIPEC Exhibition

13:24 GMT 16.11.2021
© AP Photo / Kamran JebreiliVisitors gather at the Transneft stand at the Abu Dhabi International Exhibition & Conference, ADIPEC, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
Visitors gather at the Transneft stand at the Abu Dhabi International Exhibition & Conference, ADIPEC, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2021
© AP Photo / Kamran Jebreili
Subscribe
Moscow (Sputnik) - On the first day of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference ADIPEC Russian exporters negotiated $96 million contracts, Russian Export Centre (part of VEB.RF Group) reported.
“During the first day of the exhibition, Russian exporters of oil and gas equipment and services held 62 meetings with potential foreign buyers in B2B format. The overall potential of the meetings amounted to more than $96 million,” REC reports.
From 15-18 November 2021, Russian Export Centre is presenting high-tech products of 41 Russian companies at its “Made in Russia” pavilion within the framework of the ADIPEC exhibition.
“The Russian pavilion, which has exceeded 650 square meters this year, presents producers of modern equipment for extraction, processing, transportation and storage of oil and gas, as well as pipeline, production and testing equipment,” REC informed.
In addition, petrochemical companies and the exporters dealing with industrial safety and ecology, energy supply, IT solutions and artificial intelligence, as well as providers of educational programmes and certification have presented their products.
1700000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:28 GMTFrance, UK Agree to Squash Spat Over Migrant Crossings, Promise to Stop ‘100% of Channel Crossings’
14:28 GMTSharkBot Attack: Cyber Researchers Discover New Malware Targetting Banking Apps on Android Phones
14:27 GMTNetizens Get Hooked on Squid Game's 'Pink Soldier' Track Recreated by Twin Indian Singers – Video
14:27 GMTMarijuana Sold as Curry Leaves on Amazon Website, Officials Summoned in India
13:51 GMTWatch Chilling Footage of Poland’s ‘Sanctions-Worthy’ Use of Water Cannons Against Freezing Migrants
13:49 GMTFour Armenians Injured in Clashes at Border With Azerbaijan, Defence Ministry Says
13:48 GMTTurkey Negotiating F-16 Contract With US, Defence Minister Says
13:47 GMTGary Lineker & Fans Hail Harry Kane as England Striker Equals 54-Year-Old Record Against San Marino
13:36 GMT'Justice at Last': Former Gaddafi Aide Found Liable for 1984 Police Officer Murder by UK High Court
13:26 GMTRittenhouse Prosecutor Slammed for Pointing Gun at Jury During Closing Arguments
13:26 GMTCongress Workers Vandalise Statue of Mahatma Gandhi's Assassin in Gujarat, India
13:24 GMTRussian Exporters Negotiated $96 Million Contracts at the ADIPEC Exhibition
13:06 GMTIraqi Foreign Ministry Registers 170 People Wishing to Return From Belarusian Border
12:51 GMTIndian Air Force Orders HAMMER Bunker Busters From France for Its Tejas Fighter Jets
12:47 GMTIndia to Modernise Military Communication With Advanced Radios for Net-Centric Warfare
12:43 GMTMcCloskeys Show Support For ‘Politically Prosecuted’ Rittenhouse As Jury Gears Up For Deliberations
12:40 GMTRussia's Defence Minister Confirms Russia Succesfully Tested Anti-Satellite System
12:02 GMTEnglish Cricket 'Institutionally Racist': Former Player Azeem Rafiq Tells MPs of 'Bullying'
11:17 GMTRussian MoD: US Perfectly Aware Fragments of Downed Satellite Pose No Threat to Space Activities
11:16 GMTMystery of Gold's Origin Probed by New Research Into Heavy Element Synthesis in Universe