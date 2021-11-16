Russian Exporters Negotiated $96 Million Contracts at the ADIPEC Exhibition

“During the first day of the exhibition, Russian exporters of oil and gas equipment and services held 62 meetings with potential foreign buyers in B2B format. The overall potential of the meetings amounted to more than $96 million,” REC reports.From 15-18 November 2021, Russian Export Centre is presenting high-tech products of 41 Russian companies at its “Made in Russia” pavilion within the framework of the ADIPEC exhibition.In addition, petrochemical companies and the exporters dealing with industrial safety and ecology, energy supply, IT solutions and artificial intelligence, as well as providers of educational programmes and certification have presented their products.
Moscow (Sputnik) - On the first day of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference ADIPEC Russian exporters negotiated $96 million contracts, Russian Export Centre (part of VEB.RF Group) reported.
“The Russian pavilion, which has exceeded 650 square meters this year, presents producers of modern equipment for extraction, processing, transportation and storage of oil and gas, as well as pipeline, production and testing equipment,” REC informed.
