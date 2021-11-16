https://sputniknews.com/20211116/republicans-call-for-more-troops-in-ukraine-1090761131.html
Republicans Call for More Troops in Ukraine
Republicans Call for More Troops in Ukraine
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Steve Bannon facing contempt charges, and... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-16T08:39+0000
2021-11-16T08:39+0000
2021-11-16T08:39+0000
belarus
fox news
ukraine
us
aclu
green card
amnesty
the backstory
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0f/1090761105_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_825c468e063a5de14c2c018c43c87d9a.jpg
Republicans Call For More Troops in Ukraine
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Steve Bannon facing contempt charges, and a Judge dropping the gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse.
GUESTMark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | US Inflation at All-Time High, Gold, and Taxes on the PoorRob Law - Director of Regulatory Affairs and Policy for the Center for Immigration Studies | EB-5 Visa, ACLU LA Chapter and Children Used as Pawns in ImmigrationIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Forst about the government's lies on inflation, the price of goods going up, and capital gains. Mark discussed America as the greatest debtor in the world and people's resistance to change. Mark spoke on the changes in work and the growth in employees choosing remote work.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Rob Law about the Belarus refugee situation, wealthier countries, and family separation. Rob spoke about the Biden administration and the monetary settlements for illegal aliens who crossed the border. Rob talked about the numerous NGOs and their mission to emigrate more people into America.Also, we discuss Republican representatives Rogers and Turner urging President Biden to send more US military and weapons to Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
belarus
ukraine
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0f/1090761105_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_de0f61e05a82fdfff6066530c559f498.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
belarus, fox news, ukraine, us, aclu, green card, amnesty, the backstory, аудио, joe biden, radio
Republicans Call for More Troops in Ukraine
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Steve Bannon facing contempt charges, and a Judge dropping the gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse.
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | US Inflation at All-Time High, Gold, and Taxes on the Poor
Rob Law - Director of Regulatory Affairs and Policy for the Center for Immigration Studies | EB-5 Visa, ACLU LA Chapter and Children Used as Pawns in Immigration
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Forst about the government's lies on inflation, the price of goods going up, and capital gains. Mark discussed America as the greatest debtor in the world and people's resistance to change. Mark spoke on the changes in work and the growth in employees choosing remote work.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Rob Law about the Belarus refugee situation, wealthier countries, and family separation. Rob spoke about the Biden administration and the monetary settlements for illegal aliens who crossed the border. Rob talked about the numerous NGOs and their mission to emigrate more people into America.
Also, we discuss Republican representatives Rogers and Turner urging President Biden to send more US military and weapons to Ukraine.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com