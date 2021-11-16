https://sputniknews.com/20211116/republicans-call-for-more-troops-in-ukraine-1090761131.html

Republicans Call for More Troops in Ukraine

Republicans Call for More Troops in Ukraine

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Steve Bannon facing contempt charges, and... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-16T08:39+0000

2021-11-16T08:39+0000

2021-11-16T08:39+0000

belarus

fox news

ukraine

us

aclu

green card

amnesty

the backstory

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0f/1090761105_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_825c468e063a5de14c2c018c43c87d9a.jpg

Republicans Call For More Troops in Ukraine On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Steve Bannon facing contempt charges, and a Judge dropping the gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse.

GUESTMark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | US Inflation at All-Time High, Gold, and Taxes on the PoorRob Law - Director of Regulatory Affairs and Policy for the Center for Immigration Studies | EB-5 Visa, ACLU LA Chapter and Children Used as Pawns in ImmigrationIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Forst about the government's lies on inflation, the price of goods going up, and capital gains. Mark discussed America as the greatest debtor in the world and people's resistance to change. Mark spoke on the changes in work and the growth in employees choosing remote work.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Rob Law about the Belarus refugee situation, wealthier countries, and family separation. Rob spoke about the Biden administration and the monetary settlements for illegal aliens who crossed the border. Rob talked about the numerous NGOs and their mission to emigrate more people into America.Also, we discuss Republican representatives Rogers and Turner urging President Biden to send more US military and weapons to Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

belarus

ukraine

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

belarus, fox news, ukraine, us, aclu, green card, amnesty, the backstory, аудио, joe biden, radio