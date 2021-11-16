No ‘Unconditional Love’: Texas Church Derided For Chanting Viral Anti-Biden Slogan
A demonstrator has a "Lets Go Brandon" patch on his backpack at a "Rise Against Tyranny" event led by "Super Happy Fun America," which describes itself as a "right of center civil rights organization," in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 7, 2021
The church was reportedly holding a ReAwaken America conference from 11 to 13 November, with many supporters of former US President Donald Trump attending the event.
Cornerstone Church in Texas was criticized after a video showing the crowd chanting “Let’s Go Brandon” went viral last week.
The organization’s representatives clarified that the incident did not take place during service as “Cornerstone Church facilities were used by an outside organization” that day.
“Cornerstone Church is not associated with this organization and does not endorse their views,” the church said in a statement for News4SA.
Despite that, the incident received a negative reaction from Oklahoma Pastor Jeremy Coleman, who was multiply tagged in the video. He said that “it was gut-wrenching and heartbreaking” and the church shouldn’t have let the organization “come in the doors.”
“Churches are meant to be places of unconditional love for your neighbor. I don't think that that kind of behavior, no matter where you fall on the political spectrum, has any place inside the church," he said in a TikTok video.
The Q-Anon crowd is at televangelist John Hagee’s Cornerstone Church in San Antonio.— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 14, 2021
They are chanting, “Let’s Go Brandon” from the church pews. pic.twitter.com/pGqUmUXezn
According to congressman Joaquin Castro, holding a “political rally” within church walls is inappropriate, and it’s an “example of why more people are turned off by and leaving organized religion.”