https://sputniknews.com/20211116/no-unconditional-love-texas-church-derided-for-chanting-viral-anti-biden-slogan-1090782848.html

No ‘Unconditional Love’: Texas Church Derided For Chanting Viral Anti-Biden Slogan

No ‘Unconditional Love’: Texas Church Derided For Chanting Viral Anti-Biden Slogan

No ‘Unconditional Love’: Texas Church Derided For Chanting Viral Anti-Biden Slogan

2021-11-16T20:38+0000

2021-11-16T20:38+0000

2021-11-16T20:38+0000

us

viral

joe biden

church

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/10/1090783243_0:220:3072:1948_1920x0_80_0_0_bbfdec81f12fda471347aad59e3d7e00.jpg

Cornerstone Church in Texas was criticized after a video showing the crowd chanting “Let’s Go Brandon” went viral last week.The organization’s representatives clarified that the incident did not take place during service as “Cornerstone Church facilities were used by an outside organization” that day.“Cornerstone Church is not associated with this organization and does not endorse their views,” the church said in a statement for News4SA.Despite that, the incident received a negative reaction from Oklahoma Pastor Jeremy Coleman, who was multiply tagged in the video. He said that “it was gut-wrenching and heartbreaking” and the church shouldn’t have let the organization “come in the doors.”“Churches are meant to be places of unconditional love for your neighbor. I don't think that that kind of behavior, no matter where you fall on the political spectrum, has any place inside the church," he said in a TikTok video.According to congressman Joaquin Castro, holding a “political rally” within church walls is inappropriate, and it’s an “example of why more people are turned off by and leaving organized religion.”

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

us, viral, joe biden, church