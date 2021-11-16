https://sputniknews.com/20211116/netizens-get-hooked-on-squid-games-pink-soldier-track-recreated-by-twin-indian-singers--video-1090765945.html

Netizens Get Hooked on Squid Game's 'Pink Soldier' Track Recreated by Twin Indian Singers – Video

Netizens Get Hooked on Squid Game's 'Pink Soldier' Track Recreated by Twin Indian Singers – Video

With over 130 million views worldwide, the South Korean survival drama Squid Game has proven a massive hit following its release on 21 September – becoming the... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-16T14:27+0000

2021-11-16T14:27+0000

2021-11-16T14:27+0000

music

song

soldier

viral video

recreation

viral

viral videos

netizens

track

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/10/1090776588_0:288:3071:2015_1920x0_80_0_0_ecc2b01b6678517cf7773963532d55b2.jpg

Twin Indian singers – Kiran and Nivi – have posted a short clip of their recreation of Squid Game's popular track "Pink Soldier" on Instagram, which they performed a cappella. Their rendition has caught the attention of netizens, who are heaping praise on the song and its music video. In the viral MV, the singer-duo can be seen holding an iPad showing the drama’s poster while beat-boxing and singing in sync. “This was actually hard,” the sisters captioned the video. Reacting to the video, one user wrote that she got goosebumps after listening to the song – another commented, "The talent you guys have is on another level! Too good!"Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the hit series tells the story of several hundred heavily indebted South Koreans who agree to take part in children's games to try to win a prize of 45.6 billion won ($38 million). However, failure means death and only one of the contestants has the chance to walk away alive with the prize.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

music, song, soldier, viral video, recreation, viral, viral videos, netizens, track, india, squid game