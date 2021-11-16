Registration was successful!
LIVE: Situation at Belarus-Poland Border as Migrant Crisis Deepens
Netizens Get Hooked on Squid Game's 'Pink Soldier' Track Recreated by Twin Indian Singers – Video
With over 130 million views worldwide, the South Korean survival drama Squid Game has proven a massive hit following its release on 21 September – becoming the... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International
music
song
soldier
viral video
recreation
viral
viral videos
netizens
track
india
Twin Indian singers – Kiran and Nivi – have posted a short clip of their recreation of Squid Game's popular track "Pink Soldier" on Instagram, which they performed a cappella. Their rendition has caught the attention of netizens, who are heaping praise on the song and its music video. In the viral MV, the singer-duo can be seen holding an iPad showing the drama’s poster while beat-boxing and singing in sync. “This was actually hard,” the sisters captioned the video. Reacting to the video, one user wrote that she got goosebumps after listening to the song – another commented, "The talent you guys have is on another level! Too good!"Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the hit series tells the story of several hundred heavily indebted South Koreans who agree to take part in children's games to try to win a prize of 45.6 billion won ($38 million). However, failure means death and only one of the contestants has the chance to walk away alive with the prize.
Netizens Get Hooked on Squid Game's 'Pink Soldier' Track Recreated by Twin Indian Singers – Video

14:27 GMT 16.11.2021
People wear Netflix series 'Squid Game' costumes celebrating Halloween, in Hong Kong, China, October 31, 2021
People wear Netflix series 'Squid Game' costumes celebrating Halloween, in Hong Kong, China, October 31, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2021
© REUTERS / TYRONE SIU
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
With over 130 million views worldwide, the South Korean survival drama Squid Game has proven a massive hit following its release on 21 September – becoming the most-watched show on Netflix.
Twin Indian singers – Kiran and Nivi – have posted a short clip of their recreation of Squid Game's popular track "Pink Soldier" on Instagram, which they performed a cappella. Their rendition has caught the attention of netizens, who are heaping praise on the song and its music video.
In the viral MV, the singer-duo can be seen holding an iPad showing the drama’s poster while beat-boxing and singing in sync.
“This was actually hard,” the sisters captioned the video.
Reacting to the video, one user wrote that she got goosebumps after listening to the song – another commented, "The talent you guys have is on another level! Too good!"
Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the hit series tells the story of several hundred heavily indebted South Koreans who agree to take part in children's games to try to win a prize of 45.6 billion won ($38 million). However, failure means death and only one of the contestants has the chance to walk away alive with the prize.
000000
