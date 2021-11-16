Netizens Get Hooked on Squid Game's 'Pink Soldier' Track Recreated by Twin Indian Singers – Video

https://sputniknews.com/20211116/netizens-get-hooked-on-squid-games-pink-soldier-track-recreated-by-twin-indian-singers--video-1090765945.html
Twin Indian singers – Kiran and Nivi – have posted a short clip of their recreation of Squid Game's popular track "Pink Soldier" on Instagram, which they performed a cappella. Their rendition has caught the attention of netizens, who are heaping praise on the song and its music video. In the viral MV, the singer-duo can be seen holding an iPad showing the drama’s poster while beat-boxing and singing in sync. “This was actually hard,” the sisters captioned the video. Reacting to the video, one user wrote that she got goosebumps after listening to the song – another commented, "The talent you guys have is on another level! Too good!"Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the hit series tells the story of several hundred heavily indebted South Koreans who agree to take part in children's games to try to win a prize of 45.6 billion won ($38 million). However, failure means death and only one of the contestants has the chance to walk away alive with the prize.
