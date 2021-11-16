Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211116/nasa-auditor-reveals-us-wont-be-making-lunar-return-for-several-years-1090763297.html
NASA Auditor Reveals US Won't Be Making Lunar Return for 'Several Years'
NASA Auditor Reveals US Won't Be Making Lunar Return for 'Several Years'
An audit of NASA’s Artemis project suggests that a US return to the moon, ambitiously scheduled for 2024, will not be feasible for several years later, at a... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-16T03:13+0000
2021-11-16T03:09+0000
nasa
space
science
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/01/1082782221_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ac6be5aca701c6f54cbba56073da9ba5.jpg
The audit reported a shortfall in funding, delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic and an overly optimistic initial 2024 goal as the primary culprits for the delay. The Artemis program is a 2017 initiative intended to reinvigorate the US space program.NASA is projected to spend $93 billion on the project by 2025. The first four launches are projected to cost an estimated $4.1 billion per launch. The audit indicates that without safe and effective cost-cutting advances, the project could stall due to a lack of cash.The series of missions intends to bring people - including the first woman and person of color - to the moon and install technical and infrastructure capability to establish a permanent space station on the celestial body. The mission will see national space agencies and the private sector work together. The grand vision of the Artemis missions is to turn the moon into a waystation for missions to Mars. The series of launches, when initially conceived, planned for missions to be carried out until 2030.The NASA project would bring astronauts and supplies to the moon to construct bases of operation and to study resource deposits. Additionally, areas with sufficient mineral resources would act as places of settlement - resource extraction on-site and fashioning would lessen the economic and technological burden of bringing raw materials to the moon.Another key component to mission success would be the development of a lunar orbital gateway. The gateway would be a solar-powered space station that would act as a communication hub, science laboratory, short-term habitation module and holding area for rovers and other robots.The complexity and cost of these missions will hopefully open new technological and scientific advancements, according to reports. The US-led initiative is open for other nations to join. The Artemis Accords, an international agreement, establish a cooperative framework for the exploration of the moon, Mars, and other nearby celestial objects.
space
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/01/1082782221_346:0:3077:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba87f2608088f00d50460bbedf5c1929.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nasa, space, science

NASA Auditor Reveals US Won't Be Making Lunar Return for 'Several Years'

03:13 GMT 16.11.2021
© AP Photo / NASAThis illustration made available by NASA in April 2020 depicts Artemis astronauts on the Moon.
This illustration made available by NASA in April 2020 depicts Artemis astronauts on the Moon. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2021
© AP Photo / NASA
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
An audit of NASA’s Artemis project suggests that a US return to the moon, ambitiously scheduled for 2024, will not be feasible for several years later, at a minimum.
The audit reported a shortfall in funding, delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic and an overly optimistic initial 2024 goal as the primary culprits for the delay. The Artemis program is a 2017 initiative intended to reinvigorate the US space program.
NASA is projected to spend $93 billion on the project by 2025. The first four launches are projected to cost an estimated $4.1 billion per launch. The audit indicates that without safe and effective cost-cutting advances, the project could stall due to a lack of cash.
The series of missions intends to bring people - including the first woman and person of color - to the moon and install technical and infrastructure capability to establish a permanent space station on the celestial body. The mission will see national space agencies and the private sector work together.
The grand vision of the Artemis missions is to turn the moon into a waystation for missions to Mars. The series of launches, when initially conceived, planned for missions to be carried out until 2030.
The NASA project would bring astronauts and supplies to the moon to construct bases of operation and to study resource deposits. Additionally, areas with sufficient mineral resources would act as places of settlement - resource extraction on-site and fashioning would lessen the economic and technological burden of bringing raw materials to the moon.
Another key component to mission success would be the development of a lunar orbital gateway. The gateway would be a solar-powered space station that would act as a communication hub, science laboratory, short-term habitation module and holding area for rovers and other robots.
The complexity and cost of these missions will hopefully open new technological and scientific advancements, according to reports. The US-led initiative is open for other nations to join. The Artemis Accords, an international agreement, establish a cooperative framework for the exploration of the moon, Mars, and other nearby celestial objects.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:40 GMTAstroworld Fallout: Nike Postpones Travis Scott Sneaker Launch
03:28 GMTUS Natural Gas Prices Unlikely to Rise as Supply Market Balances - ConocoPhillips Analyst
03:13 GMTNASA Auditor Reveals US Won't Be Making Lunar Return for 'Several Years'
02:33 GMTDespite Photo-Ops, Biden-Harris Admin Clearly Experiencing 'Less Unity' - GOP Strategist
01:34 GMTHoly Retiring Senators, Batman! Long-Time Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy Announces Retirement
01:04 GMT'Sound & Steady': Xi-Biden Meeting Kicks Off With Global Leaders Voicing Need for Strong Partnership
01:00 GMTMexican Gov't Impedes Foreign Investment in Energy Sector Fearing Exploitation - Experts
00:56 GMTMayor of Maryland Town Arrested, Charged With Over 50 Counts of Distributing Revenge Porn
00:28 GMTOSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Urge Armenia, Azerbaijan to Take De-escalation Steps
YesterdayVideos: Anti-Gov’t Protests at Cuba’s DC Embassy Heavily Outnumbered by US Supporters of Havana
YesterdayAssange's Father: Would Be 'Honorable' for France to Offer Asylum to WikiLeaks Founder
YesterdaySecret General Atomics Drone Reportedly Packs Double the Firepower of Current Fleet
Yesterday'It's Official, Folks!': Biden Signs $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Into Law
YesterdaySix Teens Hospitalized After Shooting Near Colorado High School, 'Multiple' Suspects at Large
YesterdayUS Preparing Follow-Up Sanctions on Belarus After EU Restrictions - State Dept.
YesterdayPentagon: Iranian Chopper Came Within 25 Yards of USS Essex in Gulf of Oman, Circled Ship 3 Times
YesterdayUS Midterm Elections: Eight Key Senate Races to Watch
YesterdayUS Accuses Russia of Generating Orbital Debris After 'Destructive' Satellite Test, Vows to Respond
YesterdayAttack on Village in North-East of DR Congo Claims at Least 19 Lives, Reports Say
YesterdayRaisi Calls for Joint Iran-Turkey Fight Against Terrorism, Accuses US of Creating Daesh