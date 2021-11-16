https://sputniknews.com/20211116/mexican-govt-impedes-foreign-investment-in-energy-sector-fearing-exploitation---experts-1090761781.html

Mexican Gov't Impedes Foreign Investment in Energy Sector Fearing Exploitation - Experts

Mexican Gov't Impedes Foreign Investment in Energy Sector Fearing Exploitation - Experts

SAN ANTONIO (Sputnik) - The necessary foreign investment needed to tap into the full potential of Mexico's vast oil and gas resources is difficult to attain... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International

"I think President Lopez Obrador is making it very difficult for businesses, investors, for companies to think about Mexico as a friendly business environment place," the Director of US-Mexico Center at Rice University Tony Payan said on the sidelines of the US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum. Payan added that Lopez Obrador is co-opting, eliminating or underfunding independent regulatory commissions and rescinding contracts in Mexico's private sector.Investors in the oil and gas sectors should plan for when Lopez Obrador is out of office in three years.Eduardo Prud'homme, a consultant and former official in Mexico's energy regulatory commission CRE and state-owned petroleum company PEMEX, told Sputnik the current Mexican administration needs to be convinced that opening Mexico's oil and gas industry to foreign private investment is convenient for the country."If at some point you convince the Mexican government that it's something they can use as good propaganda that the government is doing things convenient for the country, you have a chance to make things happen inside the government and sit in the table [with] the stakeholders that must be involved," Prud'homme said. "But you need to convince the president in the end."However, Prud'homme added that unfortunately there is a lot of political contamination in those discussions to welcome foreign investments.

