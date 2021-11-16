https://sputniknews.com/20211116/marijuana-sold-as-curry-leaves-on-amazon-website-officials-summoned-in-india-1090772305.html

Marijuana Sold as Curry Leaves on Amazon Website, Officials Summoned in India

The largest e-commerce platform – Amazon.com – was allegedly used to sell 1,000 kg of marijuana worth $148,000 under the disguise of curry leaves and stevia... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International

India's Amazon e-commerce platform is reportedly being investigated by police in India's Madhya Pradesh state on the suspicion it's being used to smuggle drugs. Last week, police raided a warehouse in the state's Gwalior city and arrested two people for selling marijuana on Amazon. An Amazon spokesperson said the company would cooperate with the investigative authorities.On Monday, Praveen Khandelwal, the secretary-general of the traders' body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) held a press conference and urged the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to investigate. Some people online have accused Amazon of losing control of its platform. Since last year, the NCB has intensified its investigation into drugs smuggling across India. Several high-profile actors, politicians, and TV personalities have been under scrutiny from narcotics officials recently, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, actress Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and many others.

