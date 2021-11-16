Marijuana Sold as Curry Leaves on Amazon Website, Officials Summoned in India

India's Amazon e-commerce platform is reportedly being investigated by police in India's Madhya Pradesh state on the suspicion it's being used to smuggle drugs. Last week, police raided a warehouse in the state's Gwalior city and arrested two people for selling marijuana on Amazon. An Amazon spokesperson said the company would cooperate with the investigative authorities.On Monday, Praveen Khandelwal, the secretary-general of the traders' body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) held a press conference and urged the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to investigate. Some people online have accused Amazon of losing control of its platform. Since last year, the NCB has intensified its investigation into drugs smuggling across India. Several high-profile actors, politicians, and TV personalities have been under scrutiny from narcotics officials recently, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, actress Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and many others.
#Shocking- Marijuana sold as 'Kadi Patta' on Amazon? Mind-Blowing Story from Media! Some people used Amazon to Sell 1 Crore Worth Drugs? Huge threat to India, if it's true! Amazon must Investigate, Police, Govt. should Investigate! How come Drug Peddlers can Fool so Easily???
They in fact can't compete with #Amazon so why not frame them? Why would Amazon which happens to be the biggest of the retailers in the world resort to selling Ganja??? If u can't beat them, Frame them!
Embracing western culture is one thing but we need to be alert about its shortcomings. Amazon has been promoting Marijuana legalization in the US and now MP police found out Marijuana being sold on Amazon in India pic.twitter.com/xQ8RWuSGL3