LNA Chief Haftar Applies to Register Himself as Candidate at Libyan Presidential Election

Presidential and parliamentary elections are planned for 24 December in Libya. 16.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-16

2021-11-16T08:16+0000

2021-11-16T08:29+0000

The commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar, has submitted documents for registration as a candidate for the presidential elections in Libya, Al-Arabiya TV reported.

2021

