LNA Chief Haftar Applies to Register Himself as Candidate at Libyan Presidential Election
LNA Chief Haftar Applies to Register Himself as Candidate at Libyan Presidential Election
Presidential and parliamentary elections are planned for 24 December in Libya.
The commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar, has submitted documents for registration as a candidate for the presidential elections in Libya, Al-Arabiya TV reported.
LNA Chief Haftar Applies to Register Himself as Candidate at Libyan Presidential Election
08:16 GMT 16.11.2021
Presidential and parliamentary elections are planned for 24 December in Libya.
The commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar, has submitted documents for registration as a candidate for the presidential elections in Libya, Al-Arabiya TV reported.