Live Updates: Yemen Has No Information About Yemeni Refugees in Belarus

Some 3,500 migrants have gathered at the closed Kuznica checkpoint on the Polish-Belarusian border, a spokesman for Poland's special services, Stanislaw Zaryn, said on Monday.
Since July, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal migrants arriving at the border with Belarus, and accused Minsk of using the migration crisis at the EU border to take revenge on the EU for sanctions over alleged violations of human rights in Belarus. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country would not prevent the movement of migrants toward the EU anymore, as it has neither the money nor the resources, due to the sanctions.
In September, Poland declared a state of emergency in the regions bordering Belarus. To bolster security, the Polish authorities sent military personnel and the police to the border. Barbed wire fences are being erected at various sites.
08:11 GMT 16.11.2021
Lukashenko Claims He Proposed Merkel to Resolve Border Crisis, But She Took Time to Discuss Issue With EU Members
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he proposed to outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel ways to solve the migration crisis, the state-run Belta news agency reported.
According to Belta, Lukashenko and Merkel discussed the situation at the Belarus-Poland border during the phone conversation on Monday and agreed not to announce specific details yet.
Merkel took time to discuss Lukashenko’s proposal with the EU member states, Belta continued. The Belarusian president and the acting chancellor are expected to hold another phone conversation later on.
When commenting on the border situation, Lukashenko also said that the main thing is to defend the country and avoid clashes.
08:01 GMT 16.11.2021
Main Thing is to Defend Country, Avoid Clashes, Says Lukashenko on Border Situation
07:18 GMT 16.11.2021
Yemen Has No Information About Yemeni Refugees in Belarus
Yemeni authorities have no information about Yemeni refugees stuck at the Belarusian-Polish border, Interior Minister Ibrahim Ali Hidan told Sputnik.
“We have no data on how many Yemeni citizens are there. The Yemeni Foreign Ministry has not yet notified us about the presence of Yemeni citizens in Belarus. We will contact our friends in Belarus to find out about their number, or with our consulate to find out what situation they are in and whether they can return, but it is possible that some of them live outside Yemen," Hidan said.
The minister also mentioned that obtaining Belarusian tourist visas in Yemen is “impossible” but some citizens may go to other countries, including Turkey, Egypt or Jordan, and get visas via travel agencies there.
According to Hidan, the presence of Yemenis among illegal migrants in other countries is a new phenomenon and appeared after Houthis came to power and some European countries allowed Yemenis to obtain political asylum.