Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Situation at Belarus-Poland Border as Migrant Crisis Deepens
- Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
Poland-Belarus Migrant Crisis
Tensions on the Belarusian-Polish border flared up in November as Middle Eastern and African refugees started arriving in Belarus to cross into the EU. Warsaw claims Belarus orchestrated the crisis, while Minsk blames the Western military ops for the growing migrant flow.
https://sputniknews.com/20211116/live-updates-yemen-has-no-information-about-yemeni-refugees-in-belarus-1090766063.html
Live Updates: Yemen Has No Information About Yemeni Refugees in Belarus
Live Updates: Yemen Has No Information About Yemeni Refugees in Belarus
Some 3,500 migrants have gathered at the closed Kuznica checkpoint on the Polish-Belarusian border, a spokesman for Poland's special services, Stanislaw Zaryn... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-16T07:18+0000
2021-11-16T07:18+0000
poland-belarus migrant crisis
belarus
europe
poland
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090610413_0:155:2218:1403_1920x0_80_0_0_6ba90262f720f7cbca5cea6e72fcc59b.jpg
belarus
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090610413_71:0:2147:1557_1920x0_80_0_0_b39e230c682e0226d3979a8e3fed0033.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarus, europe, poland, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Hundreds of migrants gather at the Belarus side of the border with Poland near Kuznica Bialostocka, Poland, in this photograph released by the Polish Defence Ministry, on 8 November 2021. - Sputnik International

Live Updates: Yemen Has No Information About Yemeni Refugees in Belarus

07:18 GMT 16.11.2021
Subscribe
Some 3,500 migrants have gathered at the closed Kuznica checkpoint on the Polish-Belarusian border, a spokesman for Poland's special services, Stanislaw Zaryn, said on Monday.
Since July, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal migrants arriving at the border with Belarus, and accused Minsk of using the migration crisis at the EU border to take revenge on the EU for sanctions over alleged violations of human rights in Belarus. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country would not prevent the movement of migrants toward the EU anymore, as it has neither the money nor the resources, due to the sanctions.
In September, Poland declared a state of emergency in the regions bordering Belarus. To bolster security, the Polish authorities sent military personnel and the police to the border. Barbed wire fences are being erected at various sites.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
New firstOld first
08:11 GMT 16.11.2021
Lukashenko Claims He Proposed Merkel to Resolve Border Crisis, But She Took Time to Discuss Issue With EU Members
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he proposed to outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel ways to solve the migration crisis, the state-run Belta news agency reported.

According to Belta, Lukashenko and Merkel discussed the situation at the Belarus-Poland border during the phone conversation on Monday and agreed not to announce specific details yet.

Merkel took time to discuss Lukashenko’s proposal with the EU member states, Belta continued. The Belarusian president and the acting chancellor are expected to hold another phone conversation later on.

When commenting on the border situation, Lukashenko also said that the main thing is to defend the country and avoid clashes.
08:01 GMT 16.11.2021
Main Thing is to Defend Country, Avoid Clashes, Says Lukashenko on Border Situation
07:18 GMT 16.11.2021
Yemen Has No Information About Yemeni Refugees in Belarus
Yemeni authorities have no information about Yemeni refugees stuck at the Belarusian-Polish border, Interior Minister Ibrahim Ali Hidan told Sputnik.

“We have no data on how many Yemeni citizens are there. The Yemeni Foreign Ministry has not yet notified us about the presence of Yemeni citizens in Belarus. We will contact our friends in Belarus to find out about their number, or with our consulate to find out what situation they are in and whether they can return, but it is possible that some of them live outside Yemen," Hidan said.

The minister also mentioned that obtaining Belarusian tourist visas in Yemen is “impossible” but some citizens may go to other countries, including Turkey, Egypt or Jordan, and get visas via travel agencies there.

According to Hidan, the presence of Yemenis among illegal migrants in other countries is a new phenomenon and appeared after Houthis came to power and some European countries allowed Yemenis to obtain political asylum.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:16 GMTLNA Chief Haftar Applies to Register Himself as Candidate at Libyan Presidential Election
08:03 GMTSituation at Belarus-Poland Border as Migrant Crisis Deepens
07:30 GMTEU Defence Ministers Arrive in Brussels to Attend Foreign Affairs Council
07:18 GMTLive Updates: Yemen Has No Information About Yemeni Refugees in Belarus
06:46 GMTUK Counter Terrorism Police Name Asylum-Seeker From Middle East as Suspect in Liverpool Terror Blast
06:41 GMTDenmark Sees Record COVID-19 Morbidity While Professor Warns of Further Spread
06:39 GMTSurvey Finds Blacks Overrepresented in Swedish TV Advertising, as Media Focus on White Majority
06:35 GMTRoberto Mancini Says 'Italy Will Win the World Cup' as Azzurri Misses Direct World Cup Qualification
06:29 GMTUSS Porter Destroyer Begins Transition From Black Sea to Mediterranean Sea - US Navy
05:21 GMTBoJo’s Father Accused of ‘Groping' a Tory MP and Journalist at Conservative Party Conferences
05:10 GMTBiden Reportedly Tells Xi Jinping US Doesn't Support 'Taiwan's Independence'
04:07 GMT'Clown': Trump Bashes 'Backbencher' Alyssa Farah After Ex-Aide Touts Pence as Possible 2024 Hopeful
03:40 GMTAstroworld Fallout: Nike Postpones Travis Scott Sneaker Launch
03:28 GMTUS Natural Gas Prices Unlikely to Rise as Supply Market Balances - ConocoPhillips Analyst
03:13 GMTNASA Auditor Reveals US Won't Be Making Lunar Return for 'Several Years'
02:33 GMTDespite Photo-Ops, Biden-Harris Admin Clearly Experiencing 'Less Unity' - GOP Strategist
01:34 GMTHoly Retiring Senators, Batman! Long-Time Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy Announces Retirement
01:04 GMT'Sound & Steady': Xi-Biden Meeting Kicks Off With Global Leaders Voicing Need for Strong Partnership
01:00 GMTMexican Gov't Impedes Foreign Investment in Energy Sector Fearing Exploitation - Experts
00:56 GMTMayor of Maryland Town Arrested, Charged With Over 50 Counts of Distributing Revenge Porn