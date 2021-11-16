Live Updates: Yemen Has No Information About Yemeni Refugees in Belarus

Lukashenko Claims He Proposed Merkel to Resolve Border Crisis, But She Took Time to Discuss Issue With EU Members

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he proposed to outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel ways to solve the migration crisis, the state-run Belta news agency reported.



According to Belta, Lukashenko and Merkel discussed the situation at the Belarus-Poland border during the phone conversation on Monday and agreed not to announce specific details yet.



Merkel took time to discuss Lukashenko’s proposal with the EU member states, Belta continued. The Belarusian president and the acting chancellor are expected to hold another phone conversation later on.



When commenting on the border situation, Lukashenko also said that the main thing is to defend the country and avoid clashes.