Kyle Rittenhouse and The American Ethos of White Supremacist Violence

Kyle Rittenhouse and The American Ethos of White Supremacist Violence

2021-11-16T09:50+0000

2021-11-16T09:50+0000

2021-11-16T09:50+0000

Infrastructure Bill Falls Short, Empty Promises Made At COP26, What Reparations Should Look Like

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Monica Cruz, labor reporter with BreakThrough News to discuss the whittled down infrastructure bill and the issues facing working and poor people that are not addressed in the bill, the corporate giveaways that the ambiguity of much of this bill will provide, why this bill fundamentally cannot and will not lead to real solutions for poor and working people, and the need to organize a people’s movement that pushes for real solutions.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Tina Landis, organizer and author of the book, ‘Climate Solutions: Beyond Capitalism’ to discuss the greenwashing COP26 conference, the nonbinding and empty promises made at the COP26 climate conference, why Global North nations continue to demand emissions reductions from the Global South and how histories of colonialism and imperialism factor into climate, and how capitalism is the enemy of humanity in its driving of the climate crisis.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nnamdi Lumumba, Ujima People’s Progress Party State Organizer to discuss a reparations commission on the ballot in Greenbelt, Maryland, the resurgence of interest in the question of reparations in the United States, the shortcomings that this and other municipal reparations initiatives have had, and what transformative reparations should look like.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies to discuss the trials of Kyle Rittenhouse and the killers of Ahmaud Arbery and their context in the American ethos of white supremacist violence, the anti-democratic nature of the criminal legal system, the planned protests in Cuba that coincide with the reopening with the Cuban economy, and the active participation of the Cuban people in defense of the revolutionary process.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

