Johnson Recommends UK Parliament to Ban Lawmakers From Working as Paid Consultants
Johnson Recommends UK Parliament to Ban Lawmakers From Working as Paid Consultants
LONDON (Sputnik) – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday recommended updating the Parliament´s Code of Conduct in order to ban elected lawmakers from... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International
Johnson Recommends UK Parliament to Ban Lawmakers From Working as Paid Consultants

17:07 GMT 16.11.2021 (Updated: 17:10 GMT 16.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Alberto PezzaliBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the opening ceremony of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.
LONDON (Sputnik) – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday recommended updating the Parliament´s Code of Conduct in order to ban elected lawmakers from working as paid consultants and lobbyists.
In a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House of Commons, Johnson said that lawmakers "should never accept any payment of offer of employment to act as political or Parliamentary consultants or advisers."
He also proposed that "any outside activity undertaken by an MP [Member of Parliament], whether remunerated or unremunerated, should be within reasonable limits and should not prevent them from fully carrying out other range of duties.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson attending Hexham Hospital on Monday, skipping a parliamentary debate on sleaze to do so. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2021
Johnson Says He's Taking Corruption Charges ‘Very Seriously’ After Chickening Out of Sleaze Grilling
8 November, 16:49 GMT
According to the UK prime minister, who is the leader of the ruling Conservative Party, adopting these specific recommendations would ensure that lawmakers "who are neglecting their duties to their constituents and prioritising outside interests would be investigated, and appropriately punished by the existing disciplinary authorities."
Johnson’s proposal comes in the wake of recent revelations that several Conservative Party lawmakers had earned thousands of pounds working as legal advisers and lobbyists for private firms.
Popular comments
ha ha !! so Boris adds the draconian Covid jab to NHS workers forcing thousands out of work. Now he’s going to severely stop folk becoming MP’s with cutting their purse strings. Great moves BoJo.
Tom One
16 November, 20:17 GMT
billionaires mobsters rule over washington and brussels and impose their laws on the euro and nato zone, paying politicians *** politicians who refuse corruption are never elected
kkkoursk koursk
16 November, 20:24 GMT
